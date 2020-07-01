CTBC Financial : Annoucement of important resolutions of the annual shareholder meeting on behalf of the subsidiary, CTBC Bank Corp. (USA)

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2020/06/30

2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit

compensation:N/A

3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A

4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A

5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and

supervisors:Election of Board Directors, effective from July 1, 2020

Mr. Winston Hsia

Mr. Noor Menai

Mr. Jack Cheng

Mr. Andy Lee(Independent Director)

Mr. Terrence J. Grasmick(Independent Director)

Mr. William Walbrecher (Independent Director)

Mr. Joseph H. Tseng (Independent Director)

Ms. Lisa Colacurcio (Independent Director)

6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

Board Resolution of CTBC Capital Corp. in lieu of Annual Meeting

