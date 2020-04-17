CTBC Financial : Announced by CFHC on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. for the redemption of USD 780,000,000 1st Senior Unsecured Financial Debentures in 2016.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/04/17
2.Company name:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. ('CTBC')
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
100% held by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
5.Cause of occurrence:According to the terms of issuance exercising
redemption right by CTBC of 1st Senior Unsecured Financial Debentures
in 2016
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
CTBC will redeem 1st Senior Unsecured Financial Debentures in 2016 in
accordance with the terms of issuance. Relevant information will be posted
on M.O.P.S. website (Bond Market Information Section).
