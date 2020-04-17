Log in
CTBC Financial : Announced by CFHC on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. for the redemption of USD 780,000,000 1st Senior Unsecured Financial Debentures in 2016.

04/17/2020 | 10:18am EDT

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/04/17
2.Company name:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. ('CTBC')
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
100% held by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
5.Cause of occurrence:According to the terms of issuance exercising
redemption right by CTBC of 1st Senior Unsecured Financial Debentures
in 2016
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
CTBC will redeem 1st Senior Unsecured Financial Debentures in 2016 in
accordance with the terms of issuance. Relevant information will be posted
on M.O.P.S. website (Bond Market Information Section).

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 14:17:01 UTC
Latest news "Companies"

