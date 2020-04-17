CTBC Financial : Announced by CFHC on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. for the redemption of USD 780,000,000 1st Senior Unsecured Financial Debentures in 2016.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/04/17

2.Company name:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. ('CTBC')

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):subsidiaries

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:

100% held by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

5.Cause of occurrence:According to the terms of issuance exercising

redemption right by CTBC of 1st Senior Unsecured Financial Debentures

in 2016

6.Countermeasures:None

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

CTBC will redeem 1st Senior Unsecured Financial Debentures in 2016 in

accordance with the terms of issuance. Relevant information will be posted

on M.O.P.S. website (Bond Market Information Section).

