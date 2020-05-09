CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of CTBC Bank in connection with CTBC Bank's acquisition of unsecured subordinated corporate bonds of CTBC FHC

1.Name and nature of the subject matter (if preferred shares,

the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,

e.g.dividend yield):Unsecured subordinated corporate bonds of CTBC FHC.

2.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/05/08~2020/05/08

3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:

(1)Volume:to be decided not exceeding the total amount of NTD10,000,000,000

(2)Unit price:to be decided by the Chairman of CTBC FHC or his designated

person

(3)Total monetary amount:not exceeding NTD 10,000,000,000

4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the Company

(if the trading counterpart is a natural person and furthermore

is not an actual related party of the Company, the name of the

trading counterpart is not required to be disclosed):

(1)Counterparty to the trade:CTBC FHC

(2)Relationship to the Company:CTBC Bank is 100% held by CTBC FHC

5.Where the counterpart to the trade is an actual related party,

a public announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing

the related party as trading counterpart and the identity of the

previous owner (including its relationship with the company and the

trading counterpart), price of transfer, and date of acquisition:

Acting as underwriter in connection with offering and issuance of

unsecured subordinated corporate bonds of CTBC FHC

6.Where a person who owned the property within the past five years

has been an actual related person of the company, a public

announcement shall also include the dates and prices of

acquisition and disposal by the related person and the

person's relationship to the company at those times:N/A

7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed

of (including types of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights;

if the creditor's rights are creditor's rights toward a related

person, the name of the related person and the book amount of the

creditor's rights toward such related person currently being

disposed of must also be announced):N/A

8.Anticipated profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in

cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the

status or recognition shall be stated and explained):N/A

9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and

monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and

other important stipulations:

(1)Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary

amount):Lump-sum payment on settlement date

(2)Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important

stipulations:N/A

10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the

reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making

department:

(1)The manner in which the current transaction was decided:Negotiation

(2)The reference price: Market price

(3)The decision-making department:approved by the Board and internal

authoriation

11.Net worth per share of the underlying securities acquired

or disposed of:N/A

12.Current cumulative volume, amount, and shareholding percentage

of holdings of the security being traded (including the current

trade) and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):

(1)Volume:to be decided not exceeding the total amount of

NTD10,000,000,000

(2)Amount:not exceeding NTD 10,000,000,000

(3)Shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded and

status of any restriction of rights :N/A

13.Current ratio of long or short term securities investment

(including the current trade) to the total assets and shareholder's

equity as shown in the most recent financial statement and the

operating capital as shown in the most recent financial statement:

Ratio to the total assets:18.50%；Ratio to shareholder's equity:301.81%

14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A

15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:

Acting as underwriter to assist sales and settlement

16.Do the directors have any objection to the present transaction?:No

17.Is it a related party transaction?:Yes

18.Date of the board of directors'resolution:2020/05/08

19.Date of the recognition of the supervisors

or the board of independent directors'resolution:NA

20.Has the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the price

of the current transaction?:N/A

21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A

22.Name of the certifying CPA:N/A

23.The practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A

24.Is it related to new business model?:No

25.Explanation of new business model:N/A

26.Transactions with the counterparty for the past one year

and the next year:N/A

27.Source of funds:Working capital

28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

