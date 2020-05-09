Log in
CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of CTBC Bank in connection with CTBC Bank's acquisition of unsecured subordinated corporate bonds of CTBC FHC

05/09/2020 | 05:29am EDT

1.Name and nature of the subject matter (if preferred shares,
the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,
e.g.dividend yield):Unsecured subordinated corporate bonds of CTBC FHC.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/05/08~2020/05/08
3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
(1)Volume:to be decided not exceeding the total amount of NTD10,000,000,000
(2)Unit price:to be decided by the Chairman of CTBC FHC or his designated
person
(3)Total monetary amount:not exceeding NTD 10,000,000,000
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the Company
(if the trading counterpart is a natural person and furthermore
is not an actual related party of the Company, the name of the
trading counterpart is not required to be disclosed):
(1)Counterparty to the trade:CTBC FHC
(2)Relationship to the Company:CTBC Bank is 100% held by CTBC FHC
5.Where the counterpart to the trade is an actual related party,
a public announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing
the related party as trading counterpart and the identity of the
previous owner (including its relationship with the company and the
trading counterpart), price of transfer, and date of acquisition:
Acting as underwriter in connection with offering and issuance of
unsecured subordinated corporate bonds of CTBC FHC
6.Where a person who owned the property within the past five years
has been an actual related person of the company, a public
announcement shall also include the dates and prices of
acquisition and disposal by the related person and the
person's relationship to the company at those times:N/A
7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed
of (including types of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights;
if the creditor's rights are creditor's rights toward a related
person, the name of the related person and the book amount of the
creditor's rights toward such related person currently being
disposed of must also be announced):N/A
8.Anticipated profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in
cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the
status or recognition shall be stated and explained):N/A
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and
other important stipulations:
(1)Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount):Lump-sum payment on settlement date
(2)Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important
stipulations:N/A
10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the
reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making
department:
(1)The manner in which the current transaction was decided:Negotiation
(2)The reference price: Market price
(3)The decision-making department:approved by the Board and internal
authoriation
11.Net worth per share of the underlying securities acquired
or disposed of:N/A
12.Current cumulative volume, amount, and shareholding percentage
of holdings of the security being traded (including the current
trade) and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
(1)Volume:to be decided not exceeding the total amount of
NTD10,000,000,000
(2)Amount:not exceeding NTD 10,000,000,000
(3)Shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded and
status of any restriction of rights :N/A
13.Current ratio of long or short term securities investment
(including the current trade) to the total assets and shareholder's
equity as shown in the most recent financial statement and the
operating capital as shown in the most recent financial statement:
Ratio to the total assets:18.50%；Ratio to shareholder's equity:301.81%
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Acting as underwriter to assist sales and settlement
16.Do the directors have any objection to the present transaction?:No
17.Is it a related party transaction?:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors'resolution:2020/05/08
19.Date of the recognition of the supervisors
or the board of independent directors'resolution:NA
20.Has the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the price
of the current transaction?:N/A
21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
22.Name of the certifying CPA:N/A
23.The practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
24.Is it related to new business model?:No
25.Explanation of new business model:N/A
26.Transactions with the counterparty for the past one year
and the next year:N/A
27.Source of funds:Working capital
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 09:28:08 UTC
