CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., appointing the Corporate Governance Officer.

05/24/2019 | 06:33am EDT

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting

spokesperson, important personnel(CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)

,financial officer, accounting officer, Company Secretary,

research and development officer, or internal audit officer):

Corporate Governance Officer

2.Date of occurrence of the change:2019/05/24

3.Name, title, and resume of the replaced person:None

4.Name, title, and resume of the replacement:

彭鴻森(Steve Peng), Senior Vice President, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position

adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new

replacement' ):new replacement

6.Reason for the change:new replacement

7.Effective date:2019/06/01

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:

The BOD of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. passed a resolution, allowing the acting

General Secretary to assume the role of Corporate Governance Officer

concurrently.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 10:32:04 UTC
