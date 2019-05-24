CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., appointing the Corporate Governance Officer.

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel(CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, Company Secretary,
research and development officer, or internal audit officer):
Corporate Governance Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2019/05/24
3.Name, title, and resume of the replaced person:None
4.Name, title, and resume of the replacement:
彭鴻森(Steve Peng), Senior Vice President, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position
adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new
replacement' ):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:new replacement
7.Effective date:2019/06/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The BOD of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. passed a resolution, allowing the acting
General Secretary to assume the role of Corporate Governance Officer
concurrently.