CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., appointing the Corporate Governance Officer.

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting

spokesperson, important personnel(CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)

,financial officer, accounting officer, Company Secretary,

research and development officer, or internal audit officer):

Corporate Governance Officer

2.Date of occurrence of the change:2019/05/24

3.Name, title, and resume of the replaced person:None

4.Name, title, and resume of the replacement:

彭鴻森(Steve Peng), Senior Vice President, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position

adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new

replacement' ):new replacement

6.Reason for the change:new replacement

7.Effective date:2019/06/01

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:

The BOD of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. passed a resolution, allowing the acting

General Secretary to assume the role of Corporate Governance Officer

concurrently.