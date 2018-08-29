CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., the permission to engage in competitive conduct of managerial officer

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2018/08/29
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
competitive conduct:
Amy HC Lin, Executive Vice President of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Director of Xiamen JMX Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
appointment term of director
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of the voting
under Article 32 of the Company Act):Approved by the attended directors
6.If the permitted competitive conduct is business of a mainland China area
enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not
business of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter 'not applicable'
below):
Amy HC Lin, Executive Vice President of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
Director of Xiamen JMX Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
6/F, Xiamen International Financial Center, No.82, Zhanhong Road, Siming
District, Xiamen, Fujian, China
9.Business items of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1) Offering personal consumer loans;
(2) Accepting deposits of shareholders' domestic subsidiaries and/or
domestic shareholders;
(3) Borrowing from domestic financial institutions;
(4) Issuing financial bonds upon approval;
(5) Domestic inter-bank lending;
(6) Consumer finance related consulting and agency business;
(7) Selling consumer loan related insurance products;
(8) Fixed income securities investment; and
(9) Other businesses approved by the CBRC.
10.Degree of effect on the Company's finances and business:None
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the officer's investment and the
officer's shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Disclaimer
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 12:26:08 UTC