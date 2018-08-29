CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., the change of important personnel

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel(CEO, COO, CMO,
CSO, etc.),financial officer, accounting officer, research and
development officer, or internal audit officer):
CEO, Institutional & International Banking
2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2018/08/29
3.Name, title, and resume of the replaced person:
James Chen(陳佳文), the President of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., has exempted
from the concurrent position of CEO, Institutional & International Banking.
4.Name, title, and resume of the replacement:
Nick Y Huang(黃毅), Senior Executive Vice President of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position
adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new
replacement' ):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:For business needs.
7.Effective date:2018/09/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 12:26:08 UTC