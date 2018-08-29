CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., the change of important personnel

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting

spokesperson, important personnel(CEO, COO, CMO,

CSO, etc.),financial officer, accounting officer, research and

development officer, or internal audit officer):

CEO, Institutional & International Banking

2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2018/08/29

3.Name, title, and resume of the replaced person:

James Chen(陳佳文), the President of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., has exempted

from the concurrent position of CEO, Institutional & International Banking.

4.Name, title, and resume of the replacement:

Nick Y Huang(黃毅), Senior Executive Vice President of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position

adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new

replacement' ):position adjustment

6.Reason for the change:For business needs.

7.Effective date:2018/09/01

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None