CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., the permission to engage in competitive conduct of managerial officers.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2019/05/24

2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in

competitive conduct:

James Y.G. Chen, Senior Executive Vice President of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

C.C. Huang, Executive Vice President of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:

Director, CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.

4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:

appointment term of director

5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of the voting

under Article 32 of the Company Act):Approved by the attended directors

6.If the permitted competitive conduct is business of a mainland China area

enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not

business of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter 'not applicable'

below):N/A

7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's

position in the enterprise:N/A

8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A

9.Business items of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A

10.Degree of effect on the Company's finances and business:None

11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area

enterprise, the monetary amount of the officer's investment and the

officer's shareholding ratio:N/A

12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None