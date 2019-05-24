Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd., the assignment of performing loan assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 09:33am EDT

1.Name and nature of the subject matter (if preferred shares,

the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,

e.g.dividend yield):Performing loan asset of CTBC

2.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/05/17~2019/05/24

3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:

NA

NA

(1)USD2,000,000 (2)NTD300,000,000

4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the Company

(if the trading counterpart is a natural person and furthermore

is not an actual related party of the Company, the name of the

trading counterpart is not required to be disclosed):

Bank Sinopac Co., Ltd.

Not a related party

5.Where the counterpart to the trade is an actual related party,

a public announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing

the related party as trading counterpart and the identity of the

previous owner (including its relationship with the company and the

trading counterpart), price of transfer, and date of acquisition:NA

6.Where a person who owned the property within the past five years

has been an actual related person of the company, a public

announcement shall also include the dates and prices of

acquisition and disposal by the related person and the

person's relationship to the company at those times:NA

7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed

of (including types of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights;

if the creditor's rights are creditor's rights toward a related

person, the name of the related person and the book amount of the

creditor's rights toward such related person currently being

disposed of must also be announced):NA

8.Anticipated profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in

cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the

status or recognition shall be stated and explained):NA

9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and

monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and

other important stipulations:

In compliance with the syndication loan agreement.

10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the

reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making

department:

Based on delegated approval authority's final approval,

related terms and conditions are in accordance with

the syndication loan agreement and common market practice

11.Net worth per share of the underlying securities acquired

or disposed of:NA

12.Current cumulative volume, amount, and shareholding percentage

of holdings of the security being traded (including the current

trade) and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):NA

13.Current ratio of long or short term securities investment

(including the current trade) to the total assets and shareholder's

equity as shown in the most recent financial statement and the

operating capital as shown in the most recent financial statement:NA

14.Broker and broker's fee:NA

15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:

Loan Portfolio Management

16.Do the directors have any objection to the present transaction?:NA

17.Is it a related party transaction?:No

18.Date of the board of directors'resolution:NA

19.Date of the recognition of the supervisors

or the board of independent directors'resolution:NA

20.Has the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the price

of the current transaction?:NA

21.Name of the CPA firm:NA

22.Name of the certifying CPA:NA

23.The practice certificate number of the CPA:NA

24.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 13:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aTURBON AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10:01aOil rises towards $69 but set for 2019's biggest weekly loss
RE
10:01aATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : Share Suspension and Change of Management
AQ
10:01aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac sells $22 Million of NPLs in Extended Timeline Pool Offering
AQ
10:01aTRIDENT BRANDS : Respected Natural Products Marketing Strategist Mike Danielson Accepts Position on Trident Brands Inc. Advisory Board
AQ
10:01aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Londonmetric property plc
GL
10:01aKnopp Biosciences Presents Positive Preclinical Data for Lead Neonatal Epilepsy Drug Candidate at 2019 Antiepileptic Drug and Device Trials XV Conference
BU
09:59aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell says China shares inclusion in indexes on track
RE
09:59aPalm oil watchdog to create separate standards for smallholders - Indonesia director
RE
09:58aGEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : Repubblica delle Idee in Bologna from 7 to 9 June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Retailer Casino's shares rebound after Rallye gets protection from creditors
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : ACQUIRES STORES-DISCOUNT.COM
5Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About