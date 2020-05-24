CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance Co.,Ltd. for the change of the Directors

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/05/22

2.Name of juristic-person director/ supervisor:

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Name and resume of the replaced person:

Jie-Haun Lee (李志宏)Independent Director of Taiwan Life Insurance Co.,Ltd.

4.Name and resume of the replacement:

Jan-Juy Lin (林建智) Professor of Risk Management and Insurance Dep.

in National Chengchi University

5.Reason for the change:Reappointed by juristic-person director

6.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2021/10/03

7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/06/01

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

