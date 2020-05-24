CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance Co.,Ltd. for the change of the Directors

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/05/22
2.Name of juristic-person director/ supervisor:
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Name and resume of the replaced person:
Jie-Haun Lee (李志宏)Independent Director of Taiwan Life Insurance Co.,Ltd.
4.Name and resume of the replacement:
Jan-Juy Lin (林建智) Professor of Risk Management and Insurance Dep.
in National Chengchi University
5.Reason for the change:Reappointed by juristic-person director
6.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2021/10/03
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/06/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 01:37:09 UTC