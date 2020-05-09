CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Holding on behalf of CTBC Bank that the CTBC Bank Board passed the resolution for retained earning distribution of Year 2019.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2020/05/08
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
(1)Cash dividend: NT$21,614,813,137 which shall be distributed according
to the record shown in the shareholder book on the distribution record
date (Record Date) after approved by the Board on behalf of the
shareholders' meeting. The dividend is NT$1.5 per share in cash, and the
chairman will be authorized to determine the Record Date.
(2)Stock dividend: It is proposed that NT$3,863,431,700 from retained
earnings of Year 2019 will be distributed as stock dividend, which shall
be distributed according to the record shown in the shareholder book on
the Record Date after approved by the Board on behalf of the
shareholders' meeting and the authority. The dividend is NT$0.26811 per
share in stock, and the Board will determine the Record Date.
(3)Total Common stock dividends are NT$1.76811 per share.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
In the event that the Company raises or reduces capital and the number
of outstanding shares is therefore changed, the chairman will be
authorized to handle relevant matters.
Disclaimer
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 09:28:08 UTC