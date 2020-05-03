Log in
CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Holding on behalf of Taiwan Life that the Taiwan Life Board passed the resolution for retained earning distribution of Year 2019

05/03/2020 | 10:19am EDT

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2020/04/30
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:It is proposed that
NT10,756,372,320 from retained earnings of Year 2019
will be distributed as stock dividend, which shall be
distributed according to the record shown in the
shareholder book on the Record Date after approved
by the Board on behalf of the shareholders' meeting
and the authority. The dividend is NT$2.38371876 per
share in stock, and the Board will determine the
Record Date.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
In the event that the Company raises or reduces capital and the number of
outstanding shares is therefore changed, the chairman will be authorized to
handle relevant matters.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2020 14:18:01 UTC
