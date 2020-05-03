CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Holding on behalf of Taiwan Life that the Taiwan Life Board passed the resolution for retained earning distribution of Year 2019

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2020/04/30

2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:It is proposed that

NT10,756,372,320 from retained earnings of Year 2019

will be distributed as stock dividend, which shall be

distributed according to the record shown in the

shareholder book on the Record Date after approved

by the Board on behalf of the shareholders' meeting

and the authority. The dividend is NT$2.38371876 per

share in stock, and the Board will determine the

Record Date.

3.Any other matters that need to be specified:

In the event that the Company raises or reduces capital and the number of

outstanding shares is therefore changed, the chairman will be authorized to

handle relevant matters.

