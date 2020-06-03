Log in
CTBC Financial : Announced on behalf of our subsidiary, TLG Insurance Co. Ltd., regarding important resolutions of board of directors delegated by shareholders'meeting.

06/03/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2020/06/03
2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit
compensation:Adoption of the Proposal for 2019 Deficit Compensation.
3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:Nil
4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial
statements:Adoption of the 2019 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and
supervisors:Nil
6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:Nil
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The resolution of board of
directors of TLG Insurance Co., Ltd. was delegated by the
shareholders' meeting.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 03:00:10 UTC
