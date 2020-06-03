CTBC Financial : Announced on behalf of our subsidiary, TLG Insurance Co. Ltd., regarding important resolutions of board of directors delegated by shareholders'meeting.

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2020/06/03

2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit

compensation:Adoption of the Proposal for 2019 Deficit Compensation.

3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:Nil

4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial

statements:Adoption of the 2019 Business Report and Financial Statements.

5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and

supervisors:Nil

6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:Nil

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The resolution of board of

directors of TLG Insurance Co., Ltd. was delegated by the

shareholders' meeting.

