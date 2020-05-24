CTBC Financial : Announcement Chairman of the Board elected of CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the

change:2020/05/22

2.Type of personnel (chairman or general manager):Chairman

3.Name and resume of the replaced personnel:

Tzu-Yuan Lu (陸子元)/CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.( Chairman)

4.Name and resume of the new personnel:

Tzu-Yuan Lu (陸子元)/CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.( Chairman)

5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'conge',

'tenure expired' ,'position adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement',

'death' or 'new appointment' ):Tenure Expired

6.Reason for the change:Re-Election

7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/05/22

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:2017/05/25~2020/05/24

re-election in advance

