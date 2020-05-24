CTBC Financial : Announcement Chairman of the Board elected of CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2020/05/22
2.Type of personnel (chairman or general manager):Chairman
3.Name and resume of the replaced personnel:
Tzu-Yuan Lu (陸子元)/CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.( Chairman)
4.Name and resume of the new personnel:
Tzu-Yuan Lu (陸子元)/CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.( Chairman)
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'conge',
'tenure expired' ,'position adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement',
'death' or 'new appointment' ):Tenure Expired
6.Reason for the change:Re-Election
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/05/22
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:2017/05/25~2020/05/24
re-election in advance
