CTBC Financial : Announcement Chairman of the Board elected of CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.

05/24/2020 | 09:42pm EDT

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2020/05/22
2.Type of personnel (chairman or general manager):Chairman
3.Name and resume of the replaced personnel:
Tzu-Yuan Lu (陸子元)/CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.( Chairman)
4.Name and resume of the new personnel:
Tzu-Yuan Lu (陸子元)/CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.( Chairman)
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'conge',
'tenure expired' ,'position adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement',
'death' or 'new appointment' ):Tenure Expired
6.Reason for the change:Re-Election
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/05/22
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:2017/05/25~2020/05/24
re-election in advance

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 01:42:00 UTC
