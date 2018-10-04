Log in
CTBC Financial : Announcement Vice Chairman of the Board elected of TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

10/04/2018 | 11:48am CEST

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2018/10/04
2.Type of personnel (chairman or general manager):vice chairman
3.Name and resume of the replaced personnel:
Shu-Po, Hsu (許舒博) TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. ( Vice Chairman)
4.Name and resume of the new personnel:
Shu-Po, Hsu (許舒博) TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. ( Vice Chairman)
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'conge',
'tenure expired' ,'position adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement',
'death' or 'new appointment' ):conge
6.Reason for the change:Re-Election
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2018/10/04
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:47:01 UTC
