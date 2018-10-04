CTBC Financial : Announcement Vice Chairman of the Board elected of TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2018/10/04
2.Type of personnel (chairman or general manager):vice chairman
3.Name and resume of the replaced personnel:
Shu-Po, Hsu (許舒博) TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. ( Vice Chairman)
4.Name and resume of the new personnel:
Shu-Po, Hsu (許舒博) TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. ( Vice Chairman)
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'conge',
'tenure expired' ,'position adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement',
'death' or 'new appointment' ):conge
6.Reason for the change:Re-Election
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2018/10/04
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
