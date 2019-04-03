Log in
CTBC Financial : Announcement of board of directors approval of donate by subsidiary Taiwan Lottery Co.,Ltd

04/03/2019 | 05:07am EDT

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/04/03
2.The reason for the donation:Uphold the concept of corporate citizenship,
fulfill social responsibility, and to help improve the quality of domestic
higher education.
3.The total amount of the donation:NTD 78.5 million
4.Counterparty to the donation:CTBC Financial Management College.
5.Relationship to the Company:Stakeholder
6.Name and resume of the independent
director that expressed objection
or reservation:NA
7.Contents of the objection or reservation:NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:06:07 UTC
