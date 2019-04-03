CTBC Financial : Announcement of board of directors approval of donate by subsidiary Taiwan Lottery Co.,Ltd

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/04/03

2.The reason for the donation:Uphold the concept of corporate citizenship,

fulfill social responsibility, and to help improve the quality of domestic

higher education.

3.The total amount of the donation:NTD 78.5 million

4.Counterparty to the donation:CTBC Financial Management College.

5.Relationship to the Company:Stakeholder

6.Name and resume of the independent

director that expressed objection

or reservation:NA

7.Contents of the objection or reservation:NA

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

