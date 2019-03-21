CTBC Financial : Announcement of convening the 2019 Shareholders' Meeting

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2019/03/21
2.Date for convening the shareholders' meeting:2019/06/14
3.Location for convening the shareholders' meeting:
12th Floor, The Grand Ballroom, The Grand Hotel, No.1, Sec.4,
Zhongshan N. Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City 10461, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting
(1)Report Items:
1.The 2018 Business Report
2.The 2018 Audit Committee's Report
3.The report on 2018 employee and director remuneration distribution
4.Matters relating to the NT$10 billion first unsecured subordinated
corporate bonds issued in 2019 by the company
5.CTBC Holding acquires 100% equity of 'CTBC Securities Co., Ltd'
through 100% share swap.
5.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting
(2)Matters for Ratification:
1.The 2018 Financial Reports
2.The Distribution of Earnings for 2018
6.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting
(3)Matters for Discussion:
1.The Amendments to 'Procedure for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets'
2.The Amendments to 'The Article of Incorporation'
7.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting
(4)Elections:
1.The Seventh Election of Directors and Independent directors
8.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting
(5)Other Proposals:
1.Proposal of Release the Prohibition on Seventh Election of Directors from
Participation in Competitive Business
9.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting
(6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2019/04/16
11.Book closure ending date:2019/06/14
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)According to Company Law Article 172-1, shareholders with over 1% shares,
must submit in written form (300 words limit) a single motion to the company
shareholders' meeting. The company will accept shareholders proposals for
this Shareholders Meeting between 2019/4/8 to 2019/4/18 with all
documentation mailed to the Board Secretariat before 2019/4/18 17:00.
Please include name of a contact person and contact information so as to
allow Board members review and subsequent reply. Mailing address for
submission of proposals is as follows: Secretariat to the Board of
Directors-26F, No 168, Jingmao 2nd Road, Nangang District, Taipei 11568,
Taiwan. Please print the words Shareholders
Meeting Proposals on the envelope and post the document via registered mail.
(2)According to the Article 192-1 of the Company Law, if shareholders with
over 1% holding would like to propose and submit the candidate list for
Independent director, the company will receive the nomination letters from
2019/4/8 to 2019/4/18. The nomination letter receiving office address：Office
of Chairman-26F, No 168, Jingmao 2nd Road, Nangang Dist, Taipei 11568, Taiwan
(3)A same person or same affiliated person who individually, mutually, or
collectively acquires shares representing more than 5% of the voting rights
of CTBC FHC shall report to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) within
10 days after acquiring the shares.The same procedure shall also apply to
every additional 1% voting-right- shares acquired or disposed of once
exceeding the 5% threshold. A same person or same affiliated person who
proposes to individually, mutually, or collectively acquire shares
representing more than 10%, 25% or 50% of the voting rights of CTBC FHC shall
apply to the FSC for approval in advance respectively (please refer to
Article 4, 5 and 16 of Financial Holding Company Act for more details).