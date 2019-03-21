Log in
CTBC Financial : Announcement of convening the 2019 Shareholders' Meeting

03/21/2019 | 09:55am EDT

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2019/03/21

2.Date for convening the shareholders' meeting:2019/06/14

3.Location for convening the shareholders' meeting:

12th Floor, The Grand Ballroom, The Grand Hotel, No.1, Sec.4,

Zhongshan N. Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City 10461, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

4.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting

(1)Report Items:

1.The 2018 Business Report

2.The 2018 Audit Committee's Report

3.The report on 2018 employee and director remuneration distribution

4.Matters relating to the NT$10 billion first unsecured subordinated

corporate bonds issued in 2019 by the company

5.CTBC Holding acquires 100% equity of 'CTBC Securities Co., Ltd'

through 100% share swap.

5.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting

(2)Matters for Ratification:

1.The 2018 Financial Reports

2.The Distribution of Earnings for 2018

6.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting

(3)Matters for Discussion:

1.The Amendments to 'Procedure for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets'

2.The Amendments to 'The Article of Incorporation'

7.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting

(4)Elections:

1.The Seventh Election of Directors and Independent directors

8.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting

(5)Other Proposals:

1.Proposal of Release the Prohibition on Seventh Election of Directors from

Participation in Competitive Business

9.Cause or subjects for convening the meeting

(6)Extemporary Motions:None

10.Book closure starting date:2019/04/16

11.Book closure ending date:2019/06/14

12.Any other matters that need to be specified:

(1)According to Company Law Article 172-1, shareholders with over 1% shares,

must submit in written form (300 words limit) a single motion to the company

shareholders' meeting. The company will accept shareholders proposals for

this Shareholders Meeting between 2019/4/8 to 2019/4/18 with all

documentation mailed to the Board Secretariat before 2019/4/18 17:00.

Please include name of a contact person and contact information so as to

allow Board members review and subsequent reply. Mailing address for

submission of proposals is as follows: Secretariat to the Board of

Directors-26F, No 168, Jingmao 2nd Road, Nangang District, Taipei 11568,

Taiwan. Please print the words Shareholders

Meeting Proposals on the envelope and post the document via registered mail.

(2)According to the Article 192-1 of the Company Law, if shareholders with

over 1% holding would like to propose and submit the candidate list for

Independent director, the company will receive the nomination letters from

2019/4/8 to 2019/4/18. The nomination letter receiving office address：Office

of Chairman-26F, No 168, Jingmao 2nd Road, Nangang Dist, Taipei 11568, Taiwan

(3)A same person or same affiliated person who individually, mutually, or

collectively acquires shares representing more than 5% of the voting rights

of CTBC FHC shall report to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) within

10 days after acquiring the shares.The same procedure shall also apply to

every additional 1% voting-right- shares acquired or disposed of once

exceeding the 5% threshold. A same person or same affiliated person who

proposes to individually, mutually, or collectively acquire shares

representing more than 10%, 25% or 50% of the voting rights of CTBC FHC shall

apply to the FSC for approval in advance respectively (please refer to

Article 4, 5 and 16 of Financial Holding Company Act for more details).

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 13:54:09 UTC
