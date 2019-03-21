CTBC Financial : Announcement of convening the 2019 Shareholders' Meeting

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2019/03/21



2.Date for convening the shareholders' meeting:2019/06/14

3.Location for convening the shareholders' meeting:

12th Floor, The Grand Ballroom, The Grand Hotel, No.1, Sec.4,

Zhongshan N. Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City 10461, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

Report Items:

(1)Report Items:

1.The 2018 Business Report

2.The 2018 Audit Committee's Report

3.The report on 2018 employee and director remuneration distribution

4.Matters relating to the NT$10 billion first unsecured subordinated

corporate bonds issued in 2019 by the company

5.CTBC Holding acquires 100% equity of 'CTBC Securities Co., Ltd'

through 100% share swap.

Matters for Ratification:

(2)Matters for Ratification:

1.The 2018 Financial Reports

2.The Distribution of Earnings for 2018

Matters for Discussion:

(3)Matters for Discussion:

1.The Amendments to 'Procedure for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets'

2.The Amendments to 'The Article of Incorporation'

Elections:

(4)Elections:

1.The Seventh Election of Directors and Independent directors

Other Proposals:

(5)Other Proposals:

1.Proposal of Release the Prohibition on Seventh Election of Directors from

Participation in Competitive Business

Extemporary Motions:None

(6)Extemporary Motions:None

10.Book closure starting date:2019/04/16

11.Book closure ending date:2019/06/14

12.Any other matters that need to be specified:

(1)According to Company Law Article 172-1, shareholders with over 1% shares,

must submit in written form (300 words limit) a single motion to the company

shareholders' meeting. The company will accept shareholders proposals for

this Shareholders Meeting between 2019/4/8 to 2019/4/18 with all

documentation mailed to the Board Secretariat before 2019/4/18 17:00.

Please include name of a contact person and contact information so as to

allow Board members review and subsequent reply. Mailing address for

submission of proposals is as follows: Secretariat to the Board of

Directors-26F, No 168, Jingmao 2nd Road, Nangang District, Taipei 11568,

Taiwan. Please print the words Shareholders

Meeting Proposals on the envelope and post the document via registered mail.

(2)According to the Article 192-1 of the Company Law, if shareholders with

over 1% holding would like to propose and submit the candidate list for

Independent director, the company will receive the nomination letters from

2019/4/8 to 2019/4/18. The nomination letter receiving office address：Office

of Chairman-26F, No 168, Jingmao 2nd Road, Nangang Dist, Taipei 11568, Taiwan

(3)A same person or same affiliated person who individually, mutually, or

collectively acquires shares representing more than 5% of the voting rights

of CTBC FHC shall report to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) within

10 days after acquiring the shares.The same procedure shall also apply to

every additional 1% voting-right- shares acquired or disposed of once

exceeding the 5% threshold. A same person or same affiliated person who

proposes to individually, mutually, or collectively acquire shares

representing more than 10%, 25% or 50% of the voting rights of CTBC FHC shall

apply to the FSC for approval in advance respectively (please refer to

Article 4, 5 and 16 of Financial Holding Company Act for more details).