CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors, for its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2019/03/21

2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit

compensation:NA

3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:

Resolved the revision of the articles of incorporation.

4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial

statements:NA

5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and

supervisors:NA

6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:

Amendments to CTBC Bank Assets Acquisition and Disposal Handling Procedures.

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

The resolution of the board of directors on behalf of shareholders' meeting