CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors, for its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

03/21/2019 | 09:50am EDT

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2019/03/21

2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit

compensation:NA

3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:

Resolved the revision of the articles of incorporation.

4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial

statements:NA

5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and

supervisors:NA

6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:

Amendments to CTBC Bank Assets Acquisition and Disposal Handling Procedures.

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

The resolution of the board of directors on behalf of shareholders' meeting

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 13:49:09 UTC
