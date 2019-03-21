CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors, for its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2019/03/21
2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit
compensation:NA
3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:
Resolved the revision of the articles of incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial
statements:NA
5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and
supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:
Amendments to CTBC Bank Assets Acquisition and Disposal Handling Procedures.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The resolution of the board of directors on behalf of shareholders' meeting
