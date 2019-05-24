CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors, for its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2019/05/24

2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit

compensation:

Acceptance of recognition of the 2018 earnings distribution plan.

The cash dividend per share NT$1.5 & the stock dividend per share NT$0.2426.

3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:N/A

4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial

statements:

Acceptance of recognition of the 2018 business report, financial statements.

5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and

supervisors:N/A

6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:

Approval of the Increase of Capital by NT$3,413,035,530 and Issuance of

New Shares of 341,303,553 at Par Value of NT$10 Per Share.

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors in

authorized to the resolution of shareholder's meeting.