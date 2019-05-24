Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors, for its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 09:33am EDT

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2019/05/24

2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit

compensation:

Acceptance of recognition of the 2018 earnings distribution plan.

The cash dividend per share NT$1.5 & the stock dividend per share NT$0.2426.

3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:N/A

4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial

statements:

Acceptance of recognition of the 2018 business report, financial statements.

5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and

supervisors:N/A

6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:

Approval of the Increase of Capital by NT$3,413,035,530 and Issuance of

New Shares of 341,303,553 at Par Value of NT$10 Per Share.

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors in

authorized to the resolution of shareholder's meeting.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 13:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aTURBON AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10:01aOil rises towards $69 but set for 2019's biggest weekly loss
RE
10:01aATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : Share Suspension and Change of Management
AQ
10:01aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac sells $22 Million of NPLs in Extended Timeline Pool Offering
AQ
10:01aTRIDENT BRANDS : Respected Natural Products Marketing Strategist Mike Danielson Accepts Position on Trident Brands Inc. Advisory Board
AQ
10:01aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Londonmetric property plc
GL
10:01aKnopp Biosciences Presents Positive Preclinical Data for Lead Neonatal Epilepsy Drug Candidate at 2019 Antiepileptic Drug and Device Trials XV Conference
BU
09:59aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell says China shares inclusion in indexes on track
RE
09:59aPalm oil watchdog to create separate standards for smallholders - Indonesia director
RE
09:58aGEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : Repubblica delle Idee in Bologna from 7 to 9 June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Retailer Casino's shares rebound after Rallye gets protection from creditors
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : ACQUIRES STORES-DISCOUNT.COM
5Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About