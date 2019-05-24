CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors, for its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2019/05/24
2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit
compensation:
Acceptance of recognition of the 2018 earnings distribution plan.
The cash dividend per share NT$1.5 & the stock dividend per share NT$0.2426.
3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial
statements:
Acceptance of recognition of the 2018 business report, financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:
Approval of the Increase of Capital by NT$3,413,035,530 and Issuance of
New Shares of 341,303,553 at Par Value of NT$10 Per Share.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors in
authorized to the resolution of shareholder's meeting.
