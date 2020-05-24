CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors,for its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2020/05/22

2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit

compensation:N/A

3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:N/A

4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial

statements:Acceptance of recognition of the 2019 business report,

financial statements.

5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and

supervisors:N/A

6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:N/A

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors in

authorized to the resolution of shareholder's meeting.

