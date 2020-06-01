CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting by board of directors, for its subsidiary of Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2020/06/01

2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit

compensation:Approval of the 2019 earnings distribution plan.

The dividend per share NT$2.38371876.

3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:N/A

4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial

statements:Recognized the 2019 business report and financial statements.

5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and

supervisors:N/A

6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:Approval of the Increase of

Capital by NT$10,756,372,320 and Issuance of New Shares of 1,075,637,232

at Par Value of NT$10 Per Share.

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors in

authorized to the resolution of shareholder's meeting.

