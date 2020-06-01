Log in
CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting by board of directors, for its subsidiary of Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

06/01/2020 | 10:16pm EDT

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2020/06/01
2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit
compensation:Approval of the 2019 earnings distribution plan.
The dividend per share NT$2.38371876.
3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial
statements:Recognized the 2019 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:Approval of the Increase of
Capital by NT$10,756,372,320 and Issuance of New Shares of 1,075,637,232
at Par Value of NT$10 Per Share.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors in
authorized to the resolution of shareholder's meeting.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 02:15:08 UTC
