CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting by board of directors, for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2020/06/29
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Recognition of the 2019 earnings distribution plan.
The stock dividend is NT$0.41841626 per common share.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognition of the 2019 financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Approval of the increase of
capital by NT$147,264,980 and issuance of new shares of 14,726,498 at
par value of NT$10 per share.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Pursuant to the financial
holding company Act, the rights and functions of the shareholders'
meeting of the subsidiary is exercised by the board of directors of such
subsidiary.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:07 UTC
