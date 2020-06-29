CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting by board of directors, for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2020/06/29

2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit

compensation:Recognition of the 2019 earnings distribution plan.

The stock dividend is NT$0.41841626 per common share.

3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A

4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:

Recognition of the 2019 financial statements.

5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and

supervisors:N/A

6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Approval of the increase of

capital by NT$147,264,980 and issuance of new shares of 14,726,498 at

par value of NT$10 per share.

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Pursuant to the financial

holding company Act, the rights and functions of the shareholders'

meeting of the subsidiary is exercised by the board of directors of such

subsidiary.

