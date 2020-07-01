CTBC Financial : Announcement of the Chairman elected by the Board on behalf of the subsidiary, CTBC Bank Corp. (USA)

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2020/06/30
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:
Morris Li, Chairman of CTBC Bank Corp. (USA)
4.Name and resume of the new position holder:
Winston Hsia, Chairman of CTBC Bank Corp. (USA)
5.Circumstances of change (Please enter 'resignation', 'dismissal',
'term expired' , 'job relocation', 'severance', 'retirement',
'death' or 'new appointment'):Term expired
6.Reason for the change:Election
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/07/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
