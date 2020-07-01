Log in
CTBC Financial : Announcement of the President elected by the Board on behalf of the subsidiary, CTBC Capital Corp.

07/01/2020 | 12:44am EDT

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2020/06/30
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
General manager
3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:
Noor Menai, President of CTBC Capital Corp.
4.Name and resume of the new position holder:
Noor Menai, President of CTBC Capital Corp.
5.Circumstances of change (Please enter 'resignation', 'dismissal',
'term expired' , 'job relocation', 'severance', 'retirement',
'death' or 'new appointment'):Term expired
6.Reason for the change:Re-election
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/07/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 04:43:01 UTC
