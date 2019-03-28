CTBC Financial : Announcement on Behalf of CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd., regarding the Board's resolution of inviting public bidding for real estate.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/03/28
2.Company name:CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:CTBC 100% shareholding
5.Cause of occurrence:CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.
board resolution of inviting public bidding for real
estate.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The tender
value and the counterparty will be disclosed after
the tender awarding is resolved.
