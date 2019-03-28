Log in
CTBC Financial : Announcement on Behalf of CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd., regarding the Board's resolution of inviting public bidding for real estate.

03/28/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/03/28
2.Company name:CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:CTBC 100% shareholding
5.Cause of occurrence:CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.
board resolution of inviting public bidding for real
estate.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The tender
value and the counterparty will be disclosed after
the tender awarding is resolved.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 16:50:05 UTC
