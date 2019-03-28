CTBC Financial : Announcement on Behalf of CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd., regarding the Board's resolution of inviting public bidding for real estate.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/03/28

2.Company name:CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Subsidiaries

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:CTBC 100% shareholding

5.Cause of occurrence:CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.

board resolution of inviting public bidding for real

estate.

6.Countermeasures:None

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The tender

value and the counterparty will be disclosed after

the tender awarding is resolved.

