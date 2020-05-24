CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Japan subsidiary, the Tokyo Star Bank Limited, to contract BW21 renewal and maintenance with NEC

1.Name and nature of the subject matter (e.g.land located at

Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):

Continue to use NEC BW21

(Banking Web 21) as next-generation core banking system

2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2020/05/22

3.Transaction volume (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX p'ing),

unit price, total transaction price:NA

4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship with the company (if

the trading counterpart is a natural person and is not an actual

related

party of the Company, the name of the trading counterpart is not

required to be disclosed):

NEC Corporation, Relationship: Non-related party

5.Where the counterparty to the trade is an actual related party, a

public announcement shall also include the reason for choosing the

related party as trading counterpart and the identity of the

previous owner (including its relationship with the company and

the trading counterpart), price of transfer and the date of

acquisition:NA

6.Where a person who owned the property within the past five years has

been an actual related person of the company, a public announcement

shall also include the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal

by the related person and the person's relationship to the company

at those times:NA

7.Anticipated loss or profit from the disposal (not applicable in cases

of acquisition of assets) (where originally deferred, the status or

recognition shall be stated and explained):NA

8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary

amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,

and other important stipulations:

Tokyo Star Bank will follow the contract.

9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as tender invitation

, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the

decision on price and the decision-making department:

Tokyo Star Bank will follow the contract.

10.Name of the professional appraisal institution and its appraisal

amount:NA

11.Name of the appraiser:NA

12.Practice certificate number of the appraiser:NA

13.Is the appraisal report price a limited price or specific price?:NA

14.Has an appraisal report not yet been obtained?:NA

15.Reason for an appraisal report not been obtained:NA

16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the transaction amount,

and opinion of the certifying CPA:NA

17.Name of the CPA firm:NA

18.Name of the certifying CPA:NA

19.The practice certificate number of the CPA:NA

20.Broker and broker's fee:NA

21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:

Banking business purpose

22.Do the directors have any objection to the present transaction?:No

23.Is it a related party transaction?:No

24.Date of the board of directors'resolution:2020/05/22

25.Date of the recognition of the supervisors

or the board of independent directors'resolution:2020/05/21

26.Is the transaction to acquire a real estate

or right-of-use asset from the related party?:No

27.The appraisal price conducted in accordance with

the Article 16 of the 'Regulations Governing the Acquisition

and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies':NA

28.Where the above appraisal price is lower than

the transaction price, the appraisal price conducted

in accordance with the Article 17 of the

'Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal

of Assets by Public Companies':NA

29.Any other matters that need to be specified:JPY/TWD = 0.2772, to be

conducted after The Tokyo Star Bank completes the internal processes.

