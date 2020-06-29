Log in
CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd., subscription of Latitude X, L.P.

06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT

1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield):
Latitude X, L.P.; Private Fund
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/06/29
3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction:
N.A.; no more than US$9,000,000
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the
trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the
company, its name is not required to be disclosed):
Senderwood Group Limited
Relation of company: not related
5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement
shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its
relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the
ownership transfer, and date of transfer:N.A.
6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years
has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include
the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and
its relationship with the company at the time:N.A.
7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed of
(including type of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights; if the
creditor's rights are creditor's rights over a related party, the name of
the related party and the book amount of such creditor's rights currently
being disposed of must also be announced):N.A.
8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall
be stated and explained):N.A.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important
stipulations:
Terms of delivery or payment and restrictive covenants in the contract:
In accordance with the related transaction agreements;
other important stipulations:In accordance with the related transaction
agreements
10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
In accordance with the related transaction agreements;
The decision was made by the board of the company
11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:N.A.
12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company
and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more:N.A.
13.Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities
being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of
occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges):
N.A.; no more than US$9,000,000; No more than 15%
restriction of rights:No.
14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a
percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder's equity of the
parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital
on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:
0.02%; 0.30%;
Operating capital:N.A.
15.Broker and broker's fee:N.A.
16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:
Long term investment.
17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction:
N.A.
18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:No.
19.Date of approval by board of directors:2020/06/29
20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee:N.A.
21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current
transaction:N.A.
22.Name of the CPA firm:N.A.
23.Name of the CPA:N.A.
24.License no.of the CPA:N.A.
25.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:07 UTC
