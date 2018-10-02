Log in
CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of Taiwan Life, subscription of Warburg Pincus Global Growth, L.P.

10/02/2018 | 02:47pm CEST

1.Name and nature of the subject matter (if preferred shares,the terms and
conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,e.g.dividend yield):
Warburg Pincus Global Growth, L.P.; Private Fund
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2018/10/02
3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
N.A.; N.A.; no more than 50,000,000 USD
4.Counterpart to the trade and its relationship to the Company(if the
trading counterpart is a natural person and furthermore is not an actual
related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterpart is not
required to be disclosed):
Warburg Pincus Global Growth GP, L.P.
Relation of company: not related
5.Where the counterpart to the trade is an actual related party,a public
announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related
party as trading counterpart and the identity of the previous owner
(including its relationship with the company and the trading counterpart),
price of transfer, and date of acquisition:N.A.
6.Where a person who owned the property within the past five years has been
an actual related person of the company, a public announcement shall also
include the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related
person and the person's relationship to the company at those times:N.A.
7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed of
(including types of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights;if the
creditor's rights are creditor's rights toward a related person, the name
of the related person and the book amount of the creditor's rights toward
such related person currently being disposed of must also be announced):N.A.
8.Anticipated profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of
acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or
recognition shall be stated and explained):N.A.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important
stipulations:
In accordance with the related transaction agreements;
other important stipulations:In accordance with the related transaction
agreements
10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making department:
In accordance with the related transaction agreements;
The Board of Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
11.Net worth per share of company underlying securities acquired or disposed
of:N.A.
12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement and the
transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more of the transaction
amount:N.A.
13.Current cumulative volume, amount, and shareholding percentage of
holdings of the security being traded (including the current trade) and
status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
N.A.; no more than 50,000,000 USD; about 0.4%
restriction of rights:No.
14.Current ratio of private placement of securities (including the current
trade) to the total assets and shareholder's equity as shown in the most
recent financial statement and the operating capital as shown in the most
recent financial statement:
0.30%; 5.35%;
Operating capital:N.A.
15.Broker and broker's fee:N.A.
16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:
In compliance with Insurance Law, for the use of the insurance funds.
for investment purpose.
17.Do the directors have any objection to the present transaction?:N.A.
18.The trading counterparty is a related party:No.
19.Approval date by board of directors:2018/10/2
20.Recognition date by supervisors or submission date by audti committee:
2018/10/02
21.Has the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the price of
the current transaction?:No.
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 12:46:09 UTC
