CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited on the Acquisition of HJ SPC Bond

05/27/2019 | 05:59am EDT

1.Name and nature of the subject matter (if preferred shares,the terms and

conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,e.g.dividend yield):

HJ SPC；Bond

2.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/05/27

3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:

N.A.;N.A.;JPY 155,000,000

4.Counterpart to the trade and its relationship to the Company(if the

trading counterpart is a natural person and furthermore is not an actual

related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterpart is not

required to be disclosed):

not related

5.Where the counterpart to the trade is an actual related party,a public

announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related

party as trading counterpart and the identity of the previous owner

(including its relationship with the company and the trading counterpart),

price of transfer, and date of acquisition:

N.A.

6.Where a person who owned the property within the past five years has been

an actual related person of the company, a public announcement shall also

include the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related

person and the person's relationship to the company at those times:

N.A.

7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed of

(including types of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights;if the

creditor's rights are creditor's rights toward a related person, the name

of the related person and the book amount of the creditor's rights toward

such related person currently being disposed of must also be announced):

N.A.

8.Anticipated profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of

acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or

recognition shall be stated and explained):

N.A.

9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary

amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important

stipulations:

In accordance with the related transaction agreements;

other important stipulations:

In accordance with the related transaction agreements

10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference

basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making department:

In accordance with the related transaction agreements;

decision-making department:

Credit Risk Committee of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited.

11.Net worth per share of company underlying securities acquired or disposed

of:

N.A.

12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement and the

transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more of the transaction

amount:

N.A.

13.Current cumulative volume, amount, and shareholding percentage of

holdings of the security being traded (including the current trade) and

status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):

N.A.; JPY 791,000,000 ; N.A.; N.A.

14.Current ratio of private placement of securities (including the current

trade) to the total assets and shareholder's equity as shown in the most

recent financial statement and the operating capital as shown in the most

recent financial statement:

0.450%; 8.208%; N.A.

15.Broker and broker's fee:

N.A.

16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:

Investment

17.Do the directors have any objection to the present transaction?:

N.A.

18.The trading counterparty is a related party:

No

19.Approval date by board of directors:

N.A.

20.Recognition date by supervisors or submission date by audti committee:

N.A.

21.Has the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the price of

the current transaction?:

N.A.

22.Name of the CPA firm:

N.A.

23.Name of the certifying CPA:

N.A.

24.The practice certificate number of the CPA:

N.A.

25.Any other matters that need to be specified:

JPY/TWD=0.2877 as of 2019/5/27

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 09:58:01 UTC
