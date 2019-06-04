Log in
CTBC Financial : Announcement the record date of cash dividend in 2019 by CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd.

06/04/2019 | 12:54am EDT

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting
or decision by the Company:2019/06/03
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: 'Ex-rights',
'Ex-dividend', or 'Ex-rights and dividend'):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The cash dividend is NT$ 1.5 per share. The total amount is
NT$21,102,857,808.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2019/06/05
5.Last date before book closure:2019/06/06
6.Book closure starting date:2019/06/07
7.Book closure ending date:2019/06/11
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2019/06/11
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Distributed date of cash dividend: 2019/06/12

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 04:53:06 UTC
