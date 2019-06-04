CTBC Financial : Announcement the record date of cash dividend in 2019 by CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd.

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting

or decision by the Company:2019/06/03

2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: 'Ex-rights',

'Ex-dividend', or 'Ex-rights and dividend'):Ex-dividend

3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:

The cash dividend is NT$ 1.5 per share. The total amount is

NT$21,102,857,808.

4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2019/06/05

5.Last date before book closure:2019/06/06

6.Book closure starting date:2019/06/07

7.Book closure ending date:2019/06/11

8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2019/06/11

9.Any other matters that need to be specified:

Distributed date of cash dividend: 2019/06/12

