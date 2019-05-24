CTBC Financial : Clarify on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance Company that FX reserve provision for 1Q2019 was NT$1,000 million reported by Commercial Times is incorrect.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/05/24

2.Company name:Taiwan Life Insurance Company

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Subsidiaries

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA

5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times

6.Content of the report:Commercial Times reported that Taiwan Life has booked

NT$1,000 million provision of FX reserve for the first three months in 2019,

the number is incorrect.

7.Cause of occurrence:Taiwan Life clarified that the provision of FX reserve

for the first three months in 2019 was -NT$0.3 billion.

8.Countermeasures:Taiwan Life has requested Commercial Times to clarify the

report.

9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None