CTBC Financial : Clarify on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance Company that FX reserve provision for 1Q2019 was NT$1,000 million reported by Commercial Times is incorrect.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/05/24
2.Company name:Taiwan Life Insurance Company
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:Commercial Times reported that Taiwan Life has booked
NT$1,000 million provision of FX reserve for the first three months in 2019,
the number is incorrect.
7.Cause of occurrence:Taiwan Life clarified that the provision of FX reserve
for the first three months in 2019 was -NT$0.3 billion.
8.Countermeasures:Taiwan Life has requested Commercial Times to clarify the
report.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
