CTBC Financial : Clarify on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance Company that FX reserve provision for 1Q2019 was NT$1,000 million reported by Commercial Times is incorrect.

05/24/2019 | 01:18am EDT

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/05/24

2.Company name:Taiwan Life Insurance Company

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Subsidiaries

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA

5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times

6.Content of the report:Commercial Times reported that Taiwan Life has booked

NT$1,000 million provision of FX reserve for the first three months in 2019,

the number is incorrect.

7.Cause of occurrence:Taiwan Life clarified that the provision of FX reserve

for the first three months in 2019 was -NT$0.3 billion.

8.Countermeasures:Taiwan Life has requested Commercial Times to clarify the

report.

9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 05:17:03 UTC
