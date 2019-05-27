CTBC Financial : (Correction) Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp., the change of general manager.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the

change:2019/05/24

2.Type of personnel (chairman or general manager):general manager

3.Name and resume of the replaced personnel:

James Y.G. Chen, acting general manager, CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.

4.Name and resume of the new personnel:Frederick E. Claudio, Institutional

Banking Group Head, CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.

5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'conge',

'tenure expired' ,'position adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement',

'death' or 'new appointment' ):Position adjustment

6.Reason for the change:For business needs

7.Effective date of the new appointment:

The appointment will be submitted to the BOD of CTBC Bank (Philippines)

Corp. and will come into effect upon review by the local competent authority.

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None