Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTBC Financial : (Correction) Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp., the change of general manager.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 05:24am EDT

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the

change:2019/05/24

2.Type of personnel (chairman or general manager):general manager

3.Name and resume of the replaced personnel:

James Y.G. Chen, acting general manager, CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.

4.Name and resume of the new personnel:Frederick E. Claudio, Institutional

Banking Group Head, CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.

5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'conge',

'tenure expired' ,'position adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement',

'death' or 'new appointment' ):Position adjustment

6.Reason for the change:For business needs

7.Effective date of the new appointment:

The appointment will be submitted to the BOD of CTBC Bank (Philippines)

Corp. and will come into effect upon review by the local competent authority.

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 09:23:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aREAN HLDG : Readen Holding Corp. (RHCO.PK) Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
AQ
06:37aREAN HLDG : Readen Holding Corp. Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
AQ
06:37aPLURALSIGHT INC : (PS) CFO James Budge Sells 1,823 Shares
AQ
06:37aNEW RELIC : Embrace Launches the First Network Monitoring Solution Built Specifically for Mobile Apps
AQ
06:37aBIOTAGE : Tomas Blomquist - New CEO & President of Biotage
AQ
06:37aQUALYS : CFO Sells $134,865.00 in Stock
AQ
06:37aCARLYLE LP : Hyundai Motor Groups Executive Vice Chairman steers focus back to customer
AQ
06:37aTESLA : Teslas self-driving patent application hints at AI safety improvements
AQ
06:37aSpiceJet, Vistara add planes to make the most of Jet Airways slots
AQ
06:37aBASF : develops zero-CO2 production process for methanol
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Fiat Chrysler seeks Renault merger to meet auto challenges
2ISS : ISS : Update on partnership with Novartis
3DNB ASA : Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung may gain from Huawei's plight in ongoing trade war - Fitch
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian government might ask for symmetry with Paris i..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About