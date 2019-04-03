CTBC Financial : Holding announces the issuance of Preferred Shares C has been completed and sets 2019/4/3 as the record date

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/04/03

2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable

5.Cause of occurrence:CTBC Holding announces the issuance of Preferred

Shares C has been completed and sets 2019/4/3 as the record date

6.Countermeasures:None

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:CTBC Holding issues Preferred

Shares C of 166.66 million shares at a premium of NT$60 per share with the

accumulated total amount of NT$9,999.6 million on 2019/4/3. The issuance of

Preferred Shares C has been completed and CTBC Holding sets 2019/4/3 as the

record date.

