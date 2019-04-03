CTBC Financial : Holding announces the issuance of Preferred Shares C has been completed and sets 2019/4/3 as the record date

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/04/03
2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:CTBC Holding announces the issuance of Preferred
Shares C has been completed and sets 2019/4/3 as the record date
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:CTBC Holding issues Preferred
Shares C of 166.66 million shares at a premium of NT$60 per share with the
accumulated total amount of NT$9,999.6 million on 2019/4/3. The issuance of
Preferred Shares C has been completed and CTBC Holding sets 2019/4/3 as the
record date.
Disclaimer
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:06:07 UTC