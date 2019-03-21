Log in
CTBC Financial : The announcement of appointed the new term of Directors of PT Bank CTBC Indonesia.

03/21/2019 | 09:50am EDT

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2019/03/21

2.Name of juristic-person director/ supervisor:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

3.Name and resume of the replaced person:

Wen-Hung Lee (李文宏) PT Bank CTBC Indonesia (President Commissioner)

Yeun-Ginn Chen (陳允進) PT Bank CTBC Indonesia (Commissioner)

Imbang Jaya Mangkuto PT Bank CTBC Indonesia (Independent Commissioner)

Zairyanto Poedjiaty PT Bank CTBC Indonesia (Independent Commissioner)

4.Name and resume of the replacement:

Wen-Hung Lee (李文宏) PT Bank CTBC Indonesia (President Commissioner)

Yeun-Ginn Chen (陳允進) PT Bank CTBC Indonesia (Commissioner)

Imbang Jaya Mangkuto PT Bank CTBC Indonesia (Independent Commissioner)

Zairyanto Poedjiaty PT Bank CTBC Indonesia (Independent Commissioner)

5.Reason for the change:Term of office expires

6.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/04/26 - 2019/04/25

7.Effective date of the new appointment:2019/04/26

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 13:49:09 UTC
