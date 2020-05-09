CTBC Financial : The announcement of changing the new term Director and Supervisor of CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd.

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/05/08

2.Name of juristic-person director/ supervisor:

CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.

3.Name and resume of the replaced person:

Wen-Hung Lee (李文宏)

CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd.(Chairman)

Chao-Jung Tsai (蔡招榮)

CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd.(Director)

Wen-Cheng Wu (吳文城)

CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd. (Director)

Kuo, Lun (郭倫)

CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd. (Supervisor)

4.Name and resume of the replacement:

5.Reason for the change:The 3th term of Directorship of CTBC Securities

Investment Service Co., Ltd. is effective on May 22th , 2020 due to business

plan. The 2th term of Directorship is terminated on May 21th, 2020.

6.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/05/07-2021/05/06

7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/05/22

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

