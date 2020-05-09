CTBC Financial : The announcement of changing the new term Director and Supervisor of CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd.

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/05/08
2.Name of juristic-person director/ supervisor:
CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.
3.Name and resume of the replaced person:
Wen-Hung Lee (李文宏)
CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd.(Chairman)
Chao-Jung Tsai (蔡招榮)
CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd.(Director)
Wen-Cheng Wu (吳文城)
CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd. (Director)
Kuo, Lun (郭倫)
CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd. (Supervisor)
4.Name and resume of the replacement:
Wen-Hung Lee (李文宏)
CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd.(Chairman)
Chao-Jung Tsai (蔡招榮)
CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd.(Director)
Wen-Cheng Wu (吳文城)
CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd. (Director)
Kuo, Lun (郭倫)
CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd. (Supervisor)
5.Reason for the change:The 3th term of Directorship of CTBC Securities
Investment Service Co., Ltd. is effective on May 22th , 2020 due to business
plan. The 2th term of Directorship is terminated on May 21th, 2020.
6.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/05/07-2021/05/06
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/05/22
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
