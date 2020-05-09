CTBC Financial : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed Preferred Share B dividend distribution of 2019

1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2020/05/08
2.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):Preferred Share B cash dividends: NT$ 2.25 per share
3.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus
to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
4.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):
NT$749,992,500
5.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$ 0 per share
6.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus
to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
7.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0 shares
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
