Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTBC Financial : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed Preferred Share C dividend distribution of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 05:29am EDT
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2020/05/08
2.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$ 1.43605479 per share
3.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus
to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
4.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$239,332,892
5.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$ 0 per share
6.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus
to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
7.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0 shares
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

back >

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 09:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aFRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES : Compensation and Personnel Committee Charter
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of CTBC Bank in connection with CTBC Bank's acquisition of unsecured subordinated corporate bonds of CTBC FHC
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : The announcement of changing the new term Director and Supervisor of CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd.
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for April 2020.
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed Preferred Share C dividend distribution of 2019
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed Preferred Share B dividend distribution of 2019
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : announced the board resolution approving the issuance of unsecured corporate bonds
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Holding on behalf of CTBC Bank that the CTBC Bank Board passed the resolution for retained earning distribution of Year 2019.
PU
05:19aThe World's First Multilingual Big Data Terminology Book Published in China by CSPM
BU
05:14aKlaus Regling at Eurogroup video press conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALERO ENERGY : Refiners Optimistic As Drivers Hit Road -- WSJ
2LONZA GROUP : LONZA : Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter - study
4NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP. : NEW WAVE ESPORTS : Announces Completion of Share Consolidation
5GOLDMAN SACHS MLP AND ENERGY RENAISS : GOLDMAN SACHS MLP AND ENERGY RENAISSANCE FUND : Announces Quarterly Dis..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group