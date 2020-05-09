CTBC Financial : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed Preferred Share C dividend distribution of 2019

1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2020/05/082.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$per share):NT$ 1.43605479 per share3.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplusto shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$0 per share4.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$239,332,8925.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$per share):NT$ 0 per share6.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplusto shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$0 per share7.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0 shares8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

