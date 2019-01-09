CTBC Financial : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for Dec 2018 .

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/01/09
2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial
Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for Dec 2018 .
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
NTD$: billion Dec. Profit Jan.~Dec. Profit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)
CTBC Holding 0.20 0.07 42.39 36.03 1.85
CTBC Bank 2.66 1.84 35.73 29.68 2.11
Taiwan Life -2.22 -1.46 7.51 8.30 1.99
NOTE：Accumulated After-Tax EPS as of the end of Dec. (Excluding Foreign
Exchange Valuation Reserve)
CTBC Holding 1.91
Taiwan Life 2.28
