CTBC Financial : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for Dec 2018 .

01/09/2019 | 07:29am EST

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/01/09
2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial
Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for Dec 2018 .
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
NTD$: billion Dec. Profit Jan.~Dec. Profit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)
CTBC Holding 0.20 0.07 42.39 36.03 1.85
CTBC Bank 2.66 1.84 35.73 29.68 2.11
Taiwan Life -2.22 -1.46 7.51 8.30 1.99

NOTE：Accumulated After-Tax EPS as of the end of Dec. (Excluding Foreign
Exchange Valuation Reserve)
CTBC Holding 1.91
Taiwan Life 2.28

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 12:28:09 UTC
