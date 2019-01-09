CTBC Financial : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for Dec 2018 .

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/01/09

2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A

5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial

Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for Dec 2018 .

6.Countermeasures:N/A

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

NTD$: billion Dec. Profit Jan.~Dec. Profit

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)

CTBC Holding 0.20 0.07 42.39 36.03 1.85

CTBC Bank 2.66 1.84 35.73 29.68 2.11

Taiwan Life -2.22 -1.46 7.51 8.30 1.99

NOTE：Accumulated After-Tax EPS as of the end of Dec. (Excluding Foreign

Exchange Valuation Reserve)

CTBC Holding 1.91

Taiwan Life 2.28