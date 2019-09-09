CTBC Financial : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for August 2019 .

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/09/09

2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A

5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial

Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for August 2019 .

6.Countermeasures:N/A

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

NTD$: billion Aug. Profit Jan.~Aug. Profit

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)

CTBC Holding 7.23 6.45 42.71 35.55 1.79

CTBC Bank 4.28 3.61 27.94 22.34 1.59

Taiwan Life 2.95 2.89 14.27 13.44 3.07

NOTE：Accumulated After-Tax EPS as of the end of Aug. (Excluding Foreign

Exchange Valuation Reserve)

CTBC Holding 1.87

Taiwan Life 3.44

