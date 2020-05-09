CTBC Financial : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for April 2020.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/05/08

2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A

5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial

Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for April 2020.

6.Countermeasures:N/A

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

NTD$: billion Apr. Profit Jan.~Apr. Profit

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)

CTBC Holding 3.74 3.18 17.98 15.34 0.79

CTBC Bank 2.29 2.05 12.44 10.43 0.72

Taiwan Life 1.26 0.92 5.66 5.16 1.14

NOTE：Accumulated After-Tax EPS as of the end of Apr. (Excluding Foreign

Exchange Valuation Reserve)

CTBC Holding 0.79

Taiwan Life 1.15

