Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTBC Financial : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for April 2020.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 05:29am EDT

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/05/08
2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial
Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for April 2020.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
NTD$: billion Apr. Profit Jan.~Apr. Profit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)
CTBC Holding 3.74 3.18 17.98 15.34 0.79
CTBC Bank 2.29 2.05 12.44 10.43 0.72
Taiwan Life 1.26 0.92 5.66 5.16 1.14

NOTE：Accumulated After-Tax EPS as of the end of Apr. (Excluding Foreign
Exchange Valuation Reserve)
CTBC Holding 0.79
Taiwan Life 1.15

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 09:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aFRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES : Compensation and Personnel Committee Charter
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of CTBC Bank in connection with CTBC Bank's acquisition of unsecured subordinated corporate bonds of CTBC FHC
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : The announcement of changing the new term Director and Supervisor of CTBC Securities Investment Service Co., Ltd.
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for April 2020.
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed Preferred Share C dividend distribution of 2019
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed Preferred Share B dividend distribution of 2019
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : announced the board resolution approving the issuance of unsecured corporate bonds
PU
05:29aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Holding on behalf of CTBC Bank that the CTBC Bank Board passed the resolution for retained earning distribution of Year 2019.
PU
05:19aThe World's First Multilingual Big Data Terminology Book Published in China by CSPM
BU
05:14aKlaus Regling at Eurogroup video press conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALERO ENERGY : Refiners Optimistic As Drivers Hit Road -- WSJ
2LONZA GROUP : LONZA : Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter - study
4NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP. : NEW WAVE ESPORTS : Announces Completion of Share Consolidation
5GOLDMAN SACHS MLP AND ENERGY RENAISS : GOLDMAN SACHS MLP AND ENERGY RENAISSANCE FUND : Announces Quarterly Dis..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group