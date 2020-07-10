CTBC Financial : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for Jun 2020.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/07/09

2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Head office

Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A

5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial

Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for Jun 2020.

Countermeasures:N/A

Any other matters that need to be specified:

NTD$: billion Jun. Profit Jan.~Jun. Profit

Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)

CTBC Holding 3.37 0.48 25.39 19.18 0.93

CTBC Bank 1.32 1.21 16.04 13.47 0.93

Taiwan Life 2.03 1.78 9.16 8.14 1.80

NOTE：Accumulated After-Tax EPS as of the end of Jun. (Excluding Foreign

Exchange Valuation Reserve)

CTBC Holding 0.88

Taiwan Life 1.59

