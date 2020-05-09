Log in
CTBC Financial : announced the board resolution approving the issuance of unsecured corporate bonds

05/09/2020 | 05:29am EDT

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2020/05/08
2.Name 【__nth issue of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___ Co.】:
Unsecured corporate bonds of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. in 2020.
3.Total amount of the issue:The maximum amount of total issuance is
NT$45 billion, including NT$35 billion of senior unsecured corporate
bonds and NT$10 billion of unsecured subordinated corporate bonds,
which can be issued in single or several stages depending on market
condition.
4.Face value:The Chairman or designated person is authorized to decide.
5.Issue price:100% Face value.
6.Issue period:Senior unsecured corporate bonds are no longer than15 years.
Unsecured subordinated corporate bonds are 7 years to 20 years.
7.Issue coupon/interest rate:Depending on market conditions.
8.Types, names, monetary amounts of security or collateral and stipulations
thereupon:None
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
to repay the outstanding debt and the bond matured in 2020, and to
strengthen capital structure.
10.Underwriting method:Public offering by underwriters.
11.Trustees for the bonds:The Chairman or designated person is authorized
to decide.
12.Underwriter or distributing agent institution:
CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. as the lead underwriter.
13.Guarantor(s) for the issue:None
14.Institution serving as agent for payment of the principal and interest:
The Chairman or designated person is authorized to decide.
15.Certifying institution:None
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
17.Conditions of the investors'put:None
18.Conditions of the issuer's call:None
19.The record date for share conversion, if conversion, exchange, or
subscription rights are attached:NA
20.Possible dilution of equity, if conversion, exchange, or subscription
rights are attached:NA
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:After approved by the
competent authorities, this bond may apply to the Taipei Exchange for
listing.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 09:28:08 UTC
