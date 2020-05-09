CTBC Financial : announced the board resolution approving the issuance of unsecured corporate bonds

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2020/05/08
2.Name 【__nth issue of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___ Co.】:
Unsecured corporate bonds of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. in 2020.
3.Total amount of the issue:The maximum amount of total issuance is
NT$45 billion, including NT$35 billion of senior unsecured corporate
bonds and NT$10 billion of unsecured subordinated corporate bonds,
which can be issued in single or several stages depending on market
condition.
4.Face value:The Chairman or designated person is authorized to decide.
5.Issue price:100% Face value.
6.Issue period:Senior unsecured corporate bonds are no longer than15 years.
Unsecured subordinated corporate bonds are 7 years to 20 years.
7.Issue coupon/interest rate:Depending on market conditions.
8.Types, names, monetary amounts of security or collateral and stipulations
thereupon:None
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
to repay the outstanding debt and the bond matured in 2020, and to
strengthen capital structure.
10.Underwriting method:Public offering by underwriters.
11.Trustees for the bonds:The Chairman or designated person is authorized
to decide.
12.Underwriter or distributing agent institution:
CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. as the lead underwriter.
13.Guarantor(s) for the issue:None
14.Institution serving as agent for payment of the principal and interest:
The Chairman or designated person is authorized to decide.
15.Certifying institution:None
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
17.Conditions of the investors'put:None
18.Conditions of the issuer's call:None
19.The record date for share conversion, if conversion, exchange, or
subscription rights are attached:NA
20.Possible dilution of equity, if conversion, exchange, or subscription
rights are attached:NA
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:After approved by the
competent authorities, this bond may apply to the Taipei Exchange for
listing.
