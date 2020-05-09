CTBC Financial : announced the board resolution approving the issuance of unsecured corporate bonds

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2020/05/08

2.Name 【__nth issue of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___ Co.】:

Unsecured corporate bonds of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. in 2020.

3.Total amount of the issue:The maximum amount of total issuance is

NT$45 billion, including NT$35 billion of senior unsecured corporate

bonds and NT$10 billion of unsecured subordinated corporate bonds,

which can be issued in single or several stages depending on market

condition.

4.Face value:The Chairman or designated person is authorized to decide.

5.Issue price:100% Face value.

6.Issue period:Senior unsecured corporate bonds are no longer than15 years.

Unsecured subordinated corporate bonds are 7 years to 20 years.

7.Issue coupon/interest rate:Depending on market conditions.

8.Types, names, monetary amounts of security or collateral and stipulations

thereupon:None

9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:

to repay the outstanding debt and the bond matured in 2020, and to

strengthen capital structure.

10.Underwriting method:Public offering by underwriters.

11.Trustees for the bonds:The Chairman or designated person is authorized

to decide.

12.Underwriter or distributing agent institution:

CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. as the lead underwriter.

13.Guarantor(s) for the issue:None

14.Institution serving as agent for payment of the principal and interest:

The Chairman or designated person is authorized to decide.

15.Certifying institution:None

16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA

17.Conditions of the investors'put:None

18.Conditions of the issuer's call:None

19.The record date for share conversion, if conversion, exchange, or

subscription rights are attached:NA

20.Possible dilution of equity, if conversion, exchange, or subscription

rights are attached:NA

21.Any other matters that need to be specified:After approved by the

competent authorities, this bond may apply to the Taipei Exchange for

listing.

