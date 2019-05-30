CTC Global : Announces That Pakistan Cables, Ltd is Now Qualified to Produce ACCC® Conductors in Pakistan

Today, CTC Global announced that Pakistan Cables Limited has successfully completed the qualification process for producing ACCC® Conductors at its manufacturing facility in Karachi, Pakistan. The exhaustive process undertaken by Pakistan Cables to meet CTC Global Corporation’s (Irvine, California, USA) qualification requirements involved an audit of Pakistan Cables’ quality control procedures, evaluation of its manufacturing facilities, personnel and processes and detailed examination of ACCC Conductor samples produced by Pakistan Cables.

In 2017, CTC Global and Pakistan Cables Limited announced their partnership to produce, distribute, market and sell ACCC Conductors in Pakistan. Pakistan Cables Limited is the country’s leading manufacturer of wires, cables, overhead conductors, copper rod, PVC compound and aluminum profiles in Pakistan.

CTC Global will provide Pakistan Cables Limited with ACCC Core, CTC’s patented carbon fiber composite material that is key to producing ACCC Conductors. Pakistan Cables will manufacture and deliver ACCC Conductors in a range of sizes tailored to meet the needs of Pakistan’s electric transmission and distribution utilities.

Mr. Fahd K. Chinoy, Deputy Chief Executive at Pakistan Cables, said: “We are extremely proud that all our hard work and efforts to produce this revolutionary technology in Pakistan for the first time have been successful. Pakistan Cables is working closely with Pakistan’s transmission and distribution companies to take advantage of this high-performance solution.”

J.D. Sitton, CTC Global’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “CTC Global’s mission is to improve and expand access to electricity. The Pakistan Cables team is focused and capable, and its facilities and processes are world-class. My colleagues and I are proud to work with Mr. Chinoy and his team in order to deliver on this mission in Pakistan. Congratulations to Pakistan Cables for accomplishing this important milestone.”

About CTC Global:

CTC Global is the privately held developer, marketer and manufacturer of the patented carbon fiber composite core used in ACCC Conductor, the high performance, high voltage power line solution. CTC Global serves utility and industrial companies around the world and has provided core used in well over 675 projects totaling over 75,000 kilometers of power line conductors. CTC Global is headquartered in Irvine, California. Visit www.ctcglobal.com.

About Pakistan Cables Limited:

Located in Karachi, Pakistan Cables is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007 certified. It also has its cables type tested by the KEMA Laboratory in the Netherlands and became the first company in Pakistan to do so. Being the country's first and most reputable cable manufacturer, it was established over 1953 as a joint venture with British Insulated Callender's Cable (BICC), UK. BICC was one of the leading cable manufacturing companies in the world during the time. Pakistan Cables has been listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange since 1955. Today, Pakistan Cables has earned a reputation of a market leader and remains a leading cable manufacturer in the country - a company that does not compromise on quality. Visit http://www.pakistancables.com.

