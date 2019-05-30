CTC Global : Announces That Pakistan Cables, Ltd is Now Qualified to Produce ACCC® Conductors in Pakistan

Today, CTC
Global announced that Pakistan
Cables Limited has successfully completed the qualification process
for producing ACCC® Conductors at its manufacturing facility
in Karachi, Pakistan. The exhaustive process undertaken by Pakistan
Cables to meet CTC Global Corporation’s (Irvine, California, USA)
qualification requirements involved an audit of Pakistan Cables’ quality
control procedures, evaluation of its manufacturing facilities,
personnel and processes and detailed examination of ACCC Conductor
samples produced by Pakistan Cables.
In 2017, CTC Global and Pakistan Cables Limited announced their
partnership to produce, distribute, market and sell ACCC Conductors in
Pakistan. Pakistan Cables Limited is the country’s leading manufacturer
of wires, cables, overhead conductors, copper rod, PVC compound and
aluminum profiles in Pakistan.
CTC Global will provide Pakistan Cables Limited with ACCC Core, CTC’s
patented carbon fiber composite material that is key to producing ACCC
Conductors. Pakistan Cables will manufacture and deliver ACCC Conductors
in a range of sizes tailored to meet the needs of Pakistan’s electric
transmission and distribution utilities.
Mr. Fahd K. Chinoy, Deputy Chief Executive at Pakistan Cables, said: “We
are extremely proud that all our hard work and efforts to produce this
revolutionary technology in Pakistan for the first time have been
successful. Pakistan Cables is working closely with Pakistan’s
transmission and distribution companies to take advantage of this
high-performance solution.”
J.D. Sitton, CTC Global’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “CTC Global’s
mission is to improve and expand access to electricity. The Pakistan
Cables team is focused and capable, and its facilities and processes are
world-class. My colleagues and I are proud to work with Mr. Chinoy and
his team in order to deliver on this mission in Pakistan.
Congratulations to Pakistan Cables for accomplishing this important
milestone.”
About CTC Global:
CTC Global is the privately held developer, marketer and manufacturer of
the patented carbon fiber composite core used in ACCC Conductor, the
high performance, high voltage power line solution. CTC Global serves
utility and industrial companies around the world and has provided core
used in well over 675 projects totaling over 75,000 kilometers of power
line conductors. CTC Global is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Visit www.ctcglobal.com.
About Pakistan Cables Limited:
Located in Karachi, Pakistan Cables is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and
OHSAS 18001:2007 certified. It also has its cables type tested by the
KEMA Laboratory in the Netherlands and became the first company in
Pakistan to do so. Being the country's first and most reputable cable
manufacturer, it was established over 1953 as a joint venture with
British Insulated Callender's Cable (BICC), UK. BICC was one of the
leading cable manufacturing companies in the world during the time.
Pakistan Cables has been listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange since
1955. Today, Pakistan Cables has earned a reputation of a market leader
and remains a leading cable manufacturer in the country - a company that
does not compromise on quality. Visit http://www.pakistancables.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005066/en/