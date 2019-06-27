CTC Global : Names Eric Johnson Vice President of Field and Technical Services

Today, CTC Global announced that Eric Johnson has been named Vice President, Field and Technical Services. In his previous role as Director, Field Services, Mr. Johnson formalized CTC’s ACCC® Certified Master Installer™ certification program and drove a dramatic expansion in the number of Master Installers available to support installers and users of high performance ACCC® Conductors, globally. Mr. Johnson also developed ACCC® Branded Services providing installation support for user and installers including ACCC® On-Site Service℠ (OSS℠).

J.D. Sitton, CTC Global’s Chief Executive officer, said: “Eric’s dedication, hard work and ingenuity have resulted in an extremely capable network of CTC and third-party Master Installers and Licensed Service Partners that are routinely deployed to support electrical transmission projects around the world.” Sitton added: “Utilities are very conservative. It is gratifying to see them place their trust in CTC-certified Master Installers on mission-critical projects. I am confident that Eric and his team will continue earning their trust.”

Johnson joined CTC Global in 2015 and serves as a member of CTC’s senior management team.

About CTC Global:

CTC Global is the privately held developer, marketer and manufacturer of the patented carbon fiber composite core used in ACCC Conductor, the high performance, high voltage power line solution. CTC Global serves utility and industrial companies around the world and has provided core used in well over 675 projects totaling over 75,000 kilometers of powerline conductors. CTC Global is headquartered in Irvine, California. Visit www.ctcglobal.com

