Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTC Global : Names Eric Johnson Vice President of Field and Technical Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:14am EDT

Today, CTC Global announced that Eric Johnson has been named Vice President, Field and Technical Services. In his previous role as Director, Field Services, Mr. Johnson formalized CTC’s ACCC® Certified Master Installer™ certification program and drove a dramatic expansion in the number of Master Installers available to support installers and users of high performance ACCC® Conductors, globally. Mr. Johnson also developed ACCC® Branded Services providing installation support for user and installers including ACCC® On-Site Service℠ (OSS℠).

J.D. Sitton, CTC Global’s Chief Executive officer, said: “Eric’s dedication, hard work and ingenuity have resulted in an extremely capable network of CTC and third-party Master Installers and Licensed Service Partners that are routinely deployed to support electrical transmission projects around the world.” Sitton added: “Utilities are very conservative. It is gratifying to see them place their trust in CTC-certified Master Installers on mission-critical projects. I am confident that Eric and his team will continue earning their trust.”

Johnson joined CTC Global in 2015 and serves as a member of CTC’s senior management team.

About CTC Global:

CTC Global is the privately held developer, marketer and manufacturer of the patented carbon fiber composite core used in ACCC Conductor, the high performance, high voltage power line solution. CTC Global serves utility and industrial companies around the world and has provided core used in well over 675 projects totaling over 75,000 kilometers of powerline conductors. CTC Global is headquartered in Irvine, California. Visit www.ctcglobal.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:28aReaden Holding Corp. (RHCO.PK) Finalizes the Acquisition of the Two Percent Group Including All Associated Brands and License
GL
08:27aEXCLUSIVE : Trade tensions put energy transition at risk- BP chairman
RE
08:27aCANNABIS GROWTH OPPORTUNITY : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation/
AQ
08:27aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Profit Falls, Sales Pick Up
DJ
08:25aALZCHEM GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:25aBeleave Expands Recreational Cannabis Sales to Saskatchewan
NE
08:23aEXCLUSIVE : Trade tensions put energy transition at risk - BP chairman
RE
08:23aTRANSFER PREDICTOR : Ousmane Dembele to Bayern Munich scores a 3
AQ
08:23aCITIC : DICASTAL Inaugurates its First Factory in Morocco for an Investment of 350 Mln Euros
AQ
08:23a5G CLOUD GAMES : Huawei, NetEase agree for joint innovation lab
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : lifted by new plan to tackle glyphosate lawsuits, Elliott approval
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About