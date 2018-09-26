Log in
CTI BioPharma to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference Wednesday, Oct. 3

09/26/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

CTI BioPharma Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cell Therapeutics, Inc.)

Presentation details:

Event:

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018

Time:

4:35 p.m. EDT

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and healthcare providers. CTI BioPharma has a late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis. CTI BioPharma is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For additional information and to sign up for email alerts and get RSS feeds, please visit www.ctibiopharma.com.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:

Julia Balanova
+1 646 378 2936
jbalanova@troutgroup.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-present-at-the-cantor-fitzgerald-global-healthcare-conference-wednesday-oct-3-300718780.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
