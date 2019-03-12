CTI Chief Executive Officer to Facilitate Design Thinking Based Physician Engagement Workshop at AMGA Annual Conference

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTI announced today that its CEO, Mo Kasti, has been selected to facilitate a physician engagement workshop at the American Medical Group Association’s (AMGA) Annual Conference. The workshop will use design thinking principles to help participants take charge of their future and define their careers. The conference will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland on March 27-30, 2019.

Physician engagement and burnout has been identified as a major initiative for healthcare organizations and hospital systems across the United States. Physician engagement can result in enhanced patient care, decreased medical costs, increased efficiency, and improved patient satisfaction. In fact, a recent poll by Gallup found physicians who are actively engaged are 26 percent more productive than those who are not. The same poll correlated this productivity to an average increase of $460,000 in annual patient revenue per physician.



Mo Kasti is a distinguished author, thinker, speaker, strategy advisor and family man. His passion centers around helping executives and clinical leaders elevate their thinking in times of transformation and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities. When terrains are shifting, and outcomes are uncertain, Mo is uniquely equipped to help leaders think outside the box. Mo is the Chief Executive Officer of CTI and the author of two books - Physician Leadership, The RX For Healthcare Transformation and Beyond Physician Engagement: A Roadmap to Partner with Physicians to be ALL IN!

“I am honored to be asked to participate in AMGA’s Annual Conference,” said Mo Kasti, President and CEO of CTI. “The organization shares my vision of helping leaders in the medial industry to deliver the next level of high-performance healthcare.”

About CTI

The mission of CTI is to transform healthcare through Innovation, Strategy and Leadership. Using our Unique Physician Leadership Institute and Innovation Institute, we empower and engage physicians, physician leaders, executives and clinical teams to redesign their care model to be more consumer centric, lower hassle factor and better value. CTI has worked with thousands of physicians and leaders successfully nationally and internationally. CTI has been recognized as a Inc. Magazine 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company; Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Finalist, LEAD Top 10 Leadership Partner, LEAD Top 10 Best Executive Coaching Program, State of Florida Healthcare Innovation Award Winner, and GrowFL Company to Watch.

