Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTI Chief Executive Officer to Facilitate Design Thinking Based Physician Engagement Workshop at AMGA Annual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTI announced today that its CEO, Mo Kasti, has been selected to facilitate a physician engagement workshop at the American Medical Group Association’s (AMGA) Annual Conference.  The workshop will use design thinking principles to help participants take charge of their future and define their careers.  The conference will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland on March 27-30, 2019.

Physician engagement and burnout has been identified as a major initiative for healthcare organizations and hospital systems across the United States. Physician engagement can result in enhanced patient care, decreased medical costs, increased efficiency, and improved patient satisfaction. In fact, a recent poll by Gallup found physicians who are actively engaged are 26 percent more productive than those who are not.  The same poll correlated this productivity to an average increase of $460,000 in annual patient revenue per physician.

Mo Kasti is a distinguished author, thinker, speaker, strategy advisor and family man. His passion centers around helping executives and clinical leaders elevate their thinking in times of transformation and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.  When terrains are shifting, and outcomes are uncertain, Mo is uniquely equipped to help leaders think outside the box. Mo is the Chief Executive Officer of CTI and the author of two books - Physician Leadership, The RX For Healthcare Transformation and Beyond Physician Engagement: A Roadmap to Partner with Physicians to be ALL IN!

“I am honored to be asked to participate in AMGA’s Annual Conference,” said Mo Kasti, President and CEO of CTI. “The organization shares my vision of helping leaders in the medial industry to deliver the next level of high-performance healthcare.”

About CTI
The mission of CTI is to transform healthcare through Innovation, Strategy and Leadership. Using our Unique Physician Leadership Institute and Innovation Institute, we empower and engage physicians, physician leaders, executives and clinical teams to redesign their care model to be more consumer centric, lower hassle factor and better value. CTI has worked with thousands of physicians and leaders successfully nationally and internationally. CTI has been recognized as a Inc. Magazine 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company; Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Finalist, LEAD Top 10 Leadership Partner, LEAD Top 10 Best Executive Coaching Program, State of Florida Healthcare Innovation Award Winner, and GrowFL Company to Watch. 

PRESS CONTACT:
Rana Kasti
CTI
(813) 333.1401
RKasti@ctileadership.com
www.ctileadership.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:48pEmaar keen to tap blockchain technology potential
AQ
01:48pDavid Delrahim Supports Israel's Medical Miracles Project
GL
01:48pUTTARA FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS : RCBC sues Bangladesh Bank for defamation
AQ
01:47pGENERAL MOTORS : Self-driving test vehicle added to auto history museum
AQ
01:47pASPEN DENTAL : Makes Access to Care Easier in Daphne
BU
01:46pHYUNDAI MOTOR : Juma Al Majid Est brings never-before-deals on Hyundai's 2019 models
AQ
01:46pEMAAR PROPERTIES : Exclusive Rates and Offer on Business Meetings at Emaar Hospitality Group's hotels
AQ
01:45pFRANÇOIS PÉROL : Rothschild's Perol eyes 'more intense' competition in investment banking in EU after Brexit
RE
01:43pCINEWORLD : Directorate Change and Board Committees
PU
01:43pENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. : Launches Updated Look To Auto Appearance Brands And Innovative New Product Line For Fragrance Brand
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018
4Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
5Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.