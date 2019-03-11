CTI Foods : Announces Financial Restructuring Plan to Reduce Debt and Support Long-Term Growth

CTI Foods (“CTI” or the “Company”), a leading custom foodservice
manufacturer supplying the top U.S. restaurant chains and branded food
companies, today announced that it has reached an agreement with the
majority of its lenders on a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring
that will reduce the Company’s debt by more than $400 million and
provide significant financial flexibility to support continued
investments by the Company on behalf of its customers. To implement the
restructuring plan, the Company filed voluntary petitions under Chapter
11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware
along with a pre-packaged plan of reorganization with the support of its
major stakeholders, including members of an ad hoc group of creditors
holding CTI’s first lien and second lien term loan debt (the “Ad Hoc
Group”) and equity holders.
CTI has sufficient liquidity to meet all of its obligations and will
continue to operate its business as usual throughout the restructuring
process. The Company’s facilities and distribution centers are open and
fulfilling orders, and CTI has been working with its key vendors and
manufacturing partners to help ensure that products will continue to be
delivered to customers on time. The long-standing vendor and
manufacturing relationships essential to CTI’s success are expected to
be unimpaired and paid in full during this process.
“With the support of our lenders and equity sponsors, we are taking this
positive and strategic step forward that will allow us to improve our
capital structure and reduce our debt on an expedited basis while
continuing to provide customers the custom food solutions and services
they expect from CTI,” said Mike Buccheri, President and Chief Executive
Officer of CTI. “With increased financial flexibility, we will be able
to continue taking actions to best position CTI for long-term growth
with both existing and new customers. It is a testament to the hard work
of our employees and commitment to our customers’ success that many of
our largest customers are not only standing by us through this process,
but are also increasing their business. We are confident in the future
of CTI, and believe this process will enhance our ability to drive value
for all of our stakeholders.”
In conjunction with the restructuring plan, CTI has received commitments
for $155 million in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing from its
lenders, which, subject to Court approval, will be used to pay down
existing debt and fund ongoing operations during the Chapter 11 cases.
CTI has filed a number of customary motions with the Bankruptcy Court
seeking authorization to support its operations during the financial
restructuring process, including authority to continue to pay employee
wages and provide health and other benefits, and to pay vendors and
manufacturing partners in full for all goods and services provided. The
Company expects to receive Bankruptcy Court approval for these requests.
Additional Information
Court filings and information about the claims process are available at https://cases.primeclerk.com/CTIFoods,
by calling the Company’s claims agent, Prime Clerk, toll-free in the
U.S. and Canada at 844-339-4265 (or +1-929-272-0423 for international
calls) or by sending an email to CTIinfo@primeclerk.com.
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal advisor, Centerview
Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor and AlixPartners is serving
as restructuring advisor to CTI.
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor and Evercore Group
L.L.C. is serving as financial advisor to the Ad Hoc Group.
About CTI Foods
CTI Foods is a culinary-driven company that offers a diverse range of
custom food solutions to the foodservice and restaurant industries,
including raw and pre-cooked protein, soups and sauces and dehydrated
beans. CTI Foods has seven state-of-the-art food processing facilities
and has over 1,500 employees at its California, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky,
Pennsylvania, and Texas locations.
