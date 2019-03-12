CTI Foods : Receives Court Approval of “First Day” Motions to Support Normal Business Operations

CTI Foods (“CTI” or the “Company”), a leading custom foodservice
manufacturer supplying the top U.S. restaurant chains and branded food
companies, today announced that the Company has received approvals from
the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware for the “First
Day” motions related to the voluntary Chapter 11 petitions filed on
March 11, 2019.
Notably, the Court granted CTI interim approval to access up to $142.5
million of its $155 million in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing.
This financing, combined with access to the cash generated by the
Company’s ongoing operations, is available to pay off certain existing
indebtedness, meet CTI’s operational needs and continue operating its
business as usual. In addition, CTI received Court approval to, among
other things, continue to pay employee wages and provide health and
other benefits, and to pay vendors and manufacturing partners in full
for all goods and services provided.
“The Court’s approvals of our First Day motions are an important step
forward in our financial restructuring process that will allow CTI Foods
to operate in the normal course,” said Mike Buccheri, President and
Chief Executive Officer of CTI. “Our commitment and focus going forward
is on continuing to provide customers with the custom food solutions and
services they expect from CTI.”
Additional Information
Court filings and information about the claims process are available at https://cases.primeclerk.com/CTIFoods,
by calling the Company’s claims agent, Prime Clerk, toll-free in the
U.S. and Canada at 844-339-4265 (or +1-929-272-0423 for international
calls) or by sending an email to CTIinfo@primeclerk.com.
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal advisor, Centerview
Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor and AlixPartners is serving
as restructuring advisor to CTI.
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor and Evercore Group
L.L.C. is serving as financial advisor to the Ad Hoc Group.
About CTI Foods
CTI Foods is a culinary-driven company that offers a diverse range of
custom food solutions to the foodservice and restaurant industries,
including raw and pre-cooked protein, soups and sauces and dehydrated
beans. CTI Foods has seven state-of-the-art food processing facilities
and has over 1,500 employees at its California, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky,
Pennsylvania, and Texas locations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005946/en/