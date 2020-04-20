CTIP Oil & Gas International Limited v. Arab Republic of Egypt (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/27)

Latest Development:

April 20, 2020 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(b) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are Lawrence Boo (Singaporean), President, appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council in accordance with Article 38 of the ICSID Convention; Charles Poncet (Swiss), appointed by the Claimant; and Claus von Wobeser (Mexican/German) appointed by the Respondent.