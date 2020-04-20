Log in
CTIP Oil & Gas International Limited v. Arab Republic of Egypt (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/27)

04/20/2020 | 07:01pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Gas pipelines construction and operation agreement
  • Economic Sector:
    Oil, Gas & Mining
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT Egypt, Arab Republic of - United Arab Emirates 1997
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      CTIP Oil & Gas International Limited (United Arab Emirates)
    • Respondent(s):
      Arab Republic of Egypt (Egyptian)
    • Date Registered:
      September 17, 2019
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      April 20, 2020
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Lawrence BOO (Singaporean) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
      • Arbitrators:
        Charles PONCET (Swiss) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Claus VON WOBESER (German, Mexican) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Paris, France
        Shahid Law Firm, Cairo, Egypt

        Respondent(s):

        The Egyptian State Lawsuits Authority, Cairo, Egypt

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        April 20, 2020 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(b) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are Lawrence Boo (Singaporean), President, appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council in accordance with Article 38 of the ICSID Convention; Charles Poncet (Swiss), appointed by the Claimant; and Claus von Wobeser (Mexican/German) appointed by the Respondent.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 23:00:09 UTC
