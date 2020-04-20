|
CTIP Oil & Gas International Limited v. Arab Republic of Egypt (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/27)
Subject of Dispute:
Gas pipelines construction and operation agreement
Economic Sector:
Oil, Gas & Mining
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
BIT Egypt, Arab Republic of - United Arab Emirates 1997
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
CTIP Oil & Gas International Limited (United Arab Emirates)
Respondent(s):
Arab Republic of Egypt (Egyptian)
Date Registered:
September 17, 2019
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
April 20, 2020
Composition of Tribunal
President:
Lawrence BOO
(Singaporean) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
Arbitrators:
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Paris, France
Shahid Law Firm, Cairo, Egypt
Respondent(s):
The Egyptian State Lawsuits Authority, Cairo, Egypt
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
April 20, 2020 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(b) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are Lawrence Boo (Singaporean), President, appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council in accordance with Article 38 of the ICSID Convention; Charles Poncet (Swiss), appointed by the Claimant; and Claus von Wobeser (Mexican/German) appointed by the Respondent.
