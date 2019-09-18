Log in
CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein 4) Inhibitors Market 2019-2023 - Evolving Opportunities with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and AstraZeneca Plc - Technavio

09/18/2019 | 09:12am EDT

The global CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein 4) market size will grow by USD 720.39 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (monotherapy and combination therapy) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005545/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global CTLA4 inhibitors market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global CTLA4 inhibitors market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vendor Landscape

The global CTLA4 market has 5 major vendors as market participants. Pure play and category-specific vendors are focused on a relatively lower number of markets as compared to the diversified and industry-specific vendors that have a wider focus across markets. 80% of the players in the market are diversified and industry-specific in terms of their overall offerings.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., AstraZeneca Plc, and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is another leading vendor in the CTLA4s market sphere. In line with the global CTLA4 market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

  • YERVOY: It is an anti-CTLA4 monoclonal antibody. It is approved as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. It is also approved in combination with OPDIVO for the treatment of dMMR and mCRC.
  • SPRYCEL (dasatinib): In combination with chemotherapy, this therapy is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

AstraZeneca Plc newest product offering include:

  • Tremelimumab: It is an anti-CTLA4 monoclonal antibody and is currently in the Phase III stage of clinical trials for the treatment of various carcinomas, including NSCLC and urothelial cancer.
  • In April 2019, AstraZeneca and Merck received approval from the European Commission for LYNPARZA (olaparib) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with germline BRCA1/2-mutations and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is another leading vendor in the CTLA4s market. In line with the global CTLA4 market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

  • OPDIVO intravenous infusion 20 mg and 100 mg: This therapy was approved for the adjuvant treatment of melanoma, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, and metastatic colorectal cancer.
  • DEMSER (metyrosine): The therapy was approved recently for the improvement of the status of excess secretion of pheochromocytoma.

Key topics covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Expansion of research indications
  • Special drug designations
  • Increasing awareness about cancer

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
  • Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report, visit https://www.technavio.com/report/ctla4-cytotoxic-t-lymphocyte-associated-protein-4-inhibitors-market-industry-analysis?.


© Business Wire 2019
