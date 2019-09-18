CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein 4) Inhibitors Market 2019-2023 - Evolving Opportunities with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and AstraZeneca Plc - Technavio

The global CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein 4) market size will grow by USD 720.39 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (monotherapy and combination therapy) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Vendor Landscape

The global CTLA4 market has 5 major vendors as market participants. Pure play and category-specific vendors are focused on a relatively lower number of markets as compared to the diversified and industry-specific vendors that have a wider focus across markets. 80% of the players in the market are diversified and industry-specific in terms of their overall offerings.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., AstraZeneca Plc, and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is another leading vendor in the CTLA4s market sphere. In line with the global CTLA4 market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

YERVOY: It is an anti-CTLA4 monoclonal antibody. It is approved as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. It is also approved in combination with OPDIVO for the treatment of dMMR and mCRC.

SPRYCEL (dasatinib): In combination with chemotherapy, this therapy is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

AstraZeneca Plc newest product offering include:

Tremelimumab: It is an anti-CTLA4 monoclonal antibody and is currently in the Phase III stage of clinical trials for the treatment of various carcinomas, including NSCLC and urothelial cancer.

In April 2019, AstraZeneca and Merck received approval from the European Commission for LYNPARZA (olaparib) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with germline BRCA1/2-mutations and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is another leading vendor in the CTLA4s market. In line with the global CTLA4 market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

OPDIVO intravenous infusion 20 mg and 100 mg: This therapy was approved for the adjuvant treatment of melanoma, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, and metastatic colorectal cancer.

DEMSER (metyrosine): The therapy was approved recently for the improvement of the status of excess secretion of pheochromocytoma.

Key topics covered

Expansion of research indications

Special drug designations

Increasing awareness about cancer

