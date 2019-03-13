Log in
CTMA Partners Meeting Brings Opportunities to Share Best Practices and Network

03/13/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) and the Office of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Materiel Readiness (ODASD-MR) have teamed up with the U.S. Navy’s Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), Coronado, CA to host the CTMA Partners Meeting May 6-8, 2019. NCMS proudly supports the U.S. Navy enterprise-wide and especially FRCSW, which is located on the Naval Air Station (NAS) North Island and will be commemorating the 100th Year Celebration of Aviation Maintenance. 

0_medium_ncmslogo.jpg


Join pioneering industry leaders and key government decision makers at this highly-anticipated annual event. The CTMA Partners Meeting is a great opportunity to learn about the latest innovative maintenance and sustainment technology, share news, updates, focus areas, and best practices with others in the field. There will be inspiring keynote addresses, informational panel discussions, and engaging project updates. Tours of the facility will be offered to attendees, led by Navy subject matter experts.

Industry and government are invited to exhibit and demonstrate their new and state-of the art technologies throughout the three-day meeting. NCMS and OSD are also sponsoring the CTMA Technology Competition, which is judged by a panel of military decision-makers and includes a $50,000 award and one-year technology demonstration/evaluation project. These opportunities are a direct, impactful way to get maintenance and sustainment related technology solutions in front of key Department of Defense (DoD) decision-makers. 

To learn more or to register visit ncms.org/ctma-partners-meeting

About CTMA

The Commercial Technologies for Maintenance Activities (CTMA) Program offers a unique contracting vehicle for industry, academia, and the DoD sustainment community to work in collaboration to promote the development, demonstration, and transition of new and innovative technologies that enhance warfighter readiness at best value.

About NCMS

The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) is a cross-industry technology development consortium, dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the U.S. industrial base. As a member-based organization, it leverages its network of industry, government, and academia to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. For more information on NCMS, visit www.ncms.org 

About FRSCW

FRCSW was established in 1919 on NAS North Island CA. FRCSW is the first aviation maintenance and repair facility established in the DoD making the command the birthplace of naval aviation maintenance. It is one of six main Fleet Readiness Centers in the U.S. Navy. FRCSW provides support to Navy and Marine Corps tactical, logistical and rotary wing aircraft and their components.

Pam Hurt
National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS)
248-867-3525
pamh@ncms.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
